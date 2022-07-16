Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Damon Wayans Sr., Michael Jordan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

No amount of privacy fences, landscaping, or window treatments could have stopped Damon Wayans Sr. from keeping an eye on arguably the best basketball player in NBA history: Michael Jordan. On Friday (Jan. 24), PEOPLE published a 14-minute video of the “In Living Color” alum and his son, Damon Wayans Jr., bantering about their careers and family.

The comic and his “Poppa’s House” co-star entertained fans with a look back at some of their cherished photos and dished on the stories behind the fond moments in a hilarious new interview. Among them was an image of the “Happy Together” star and his siblings as children in the 1990s.

In Damon Jr.’s recollection of his awesome childhood and litany of treats to indulge in, he casually mentioned that the uber-famous athlete was a regular at their home. “Snacks, so many snacks. It was crazy… Michael Jordan used to come over and eat all my snacks. That’s how good our snacks were,” he said. Adding that, “When Jordan’s just in there munching… yeah, he came over too much.”

The “My Wife and Kids” actor was humored by the memory while noting that it was “amazing” to have the Chicago Bulls marquee player as a neighbor. Even with his success in stand-up, television, and film, and having rubbed shoulders with plenty of celebrities, Damon Sr. said he still found himself starstruck by the six-time NBA Championship winner. But he was in good company.

“All my friends would want to come over, not to see me, to see him, to hope to get a glimpse of Michael Jordan,” he recalled. “And, like, one thing I really put my foot down with was, ‘Don’t bother him.’ Like, he moved in for the whole summer. I only went over to that house once, and that’s because he invited me in. Did the fan in me wanna be there every day? Yes,’ cause I could like see him from my window. I would see him inside [and go], ‘There he is! There he is! There he is! Look, look, look, look.’”

His son even remembered catching his dad going to unexpected lengths to see the superstar. “I remember when he first moved in, you guys army crawled over to the window to see him,” which stirred up even more laughter from Damon Sr. Check out the full interview below.