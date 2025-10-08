Image Image Credit John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Imani Ellis takes a quick pause for pictures at CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over the course of nearly a decade, Imani Ellis built what many now call a community institution. As the founder and CEO of CultureCon and The Creative Collective NYC, she’s transformed what began in her one-bedroom apartment into a global network that empowers Black and brown creatives to thrive. What started as a simple idea — creating a space where authenticity and ambition could coexist — has grown into a movement that, in 2025, filled Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse with thousands of dreamers, doers, and disruptors.

This year’s theme, “Take Space: The New Frontier,” captured that evolution. It challenged attendees to imagine new worlds while taking up room in the ones they already occupy. From futuristic design to masterclasses led by true heavyweights in their respective realms, CultureCon 2025 reflected Ellis’ vision of progress rooted in purpose.

Speaking with REVOLT backstage, Ellis opened up about the journey from grassroots gathering to cultural juggernaut, the symbolism behind this year’s theme, and what keeps her grounded amid the growth.

Congratulations on another year of CultureCon! How are you feeling?

I feel so thankful. Our team has been working on this for the past nine months, being really intentional with what it felt like. To see our community experience that thoughtfulness — it’s so hard to express.

What drew you to this year’s theme, “Take Space: The New Frontier”?

I really love the idea of the double entendre. We really wanted to go beyond the world and imagine a new world. And we also wanted to encourage our community that where they are today, they should be taking up space.

I think back to when I was a coordinator at a big corporation, and I was scared to wear braids in my hair. That’s wild. So, I remember walking in and wearing braids in my hair. And to me, it was such a big moment. And the fact that that was a big moment is why I want us to pay it forward and to encourage everyone to show up as their authentic self.

In what ways has CultureCon evolved since it began seven years ago, not counting the COVID pandemic era, and what has you most excited about this year?

Oh my gosh, we’ve evolved in so many ways. I mean, the first CultureCon, we were texting each other. We didn’t even have walkie-talkies. We had a run of show that was one page long. Now our run of show is 93 pages long. So, we have grown and scaled.

I think, when I first came into Duggal, I actually was sick, because I signed a contract before realizing that this was a huge building, and I had to fill it up. But the community is so strong. They showed up for us. And I think when I look back, I’m so thankful for those days of that tension because I think it’s a part of your story.