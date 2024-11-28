Image Image Credit Bill Clark / Contributor via Getty Images, Bill Clark / Contributor via Getty Images and Bill Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Reps. Joe Courtney, John Larson and Jahana Hayes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

CNN on Friday (Nov. 29) reported that a number of Democratic representatives from Connecticut revealed they received bomb threats while celebrating Thanksgiving. Reps. Joe Courtney, Jim Himes, John Larson and Jahana Hayes issued statements confirming the incidents, which triggered law enforcement intervention. Sen. Chris Murphy’s office also disclosed that his Hartford home was targeted. Thankfully, no bombs were found, and all lawmakers reported their families were safe.

Murphy’s office described the threats as part of “a coordinated effort involving multiple members of Congress and public figures.” Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, emphasized the importance of unity during the holiday season. “There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility,” he wrote. Larson expressed gratitude that his colleagues and loved ones were safe, while Courtney and Hayes similarly condemned the acts.

Notably, these incidents occurred just one day after several of Donald Trump’s cabinet picks and administration appointees faced similar threats, which the president-elect’s transition team condemned as “violent and un-American threats to their lives.” Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN that such threats are now a routine aspect of public life for high-profile individuals.

“This has become a very, very common aspect of life for really anyone who is in a high profile or even a remotely controversial position. It’s been going on for years,” McCabe explained. “They probably know — 90% sure — that these threats as they come in are worthless, they are hoax, there’s nothing to them, but they can’t take the risk of not responding on the off-chance that one real threat gets through.” The network added that past bomb threat victims include Special counsel Jack Smith and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, both of whom were involved in high-profile cases against Trump.