Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones attend the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Coco Jones revealed she once serenaded the wrong man at her concert, mistaking him for Donovan Mitchell while they were newly dating.

The singer shared the story during an appearance on “Are You Okay?” noting she struggles to see long distances without glasses.

Jones and Mitchell tied the knot on Saturday (Aug. 1), celebrating with celebrity guests and live performances at their wedding.

Coco Jones once spent an entire concert serenading a man she thought was Donovan Mitchell. On Monday (Aug. 3), while speaking with “Are You Okay?” host Emily Wirth, the “ICU” singer hilariously recalled singing to someone she mistook for the Cleveland Cavaliers player and her now-husband.

“I was at my own concert, and me and my man had just started dating,” Jones recalled. “I should be wearing glasses. I can’t see far away, but who needs to see far away?” She continued, “I was singing to him the whole night… After the show, I’m like, ‘You didn’t have a white hat on?’ He’s like, ‘No, I didn’t have a white hat on.’”

Wirth then humorously imagined the “fantasy” Jones likely created for the man she mistook for Mitchell: “He’s like, ‘We are in love!’” Watch the clip below.

What to know about Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell’s wedding

In case you missed it, Jones and Mitchell tied the knot on Saturday (Aug. 1) while surrounded by family, friends, and celebrities such as Jalen Brunson, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Ella Mai, and Bam Adebayo. During the ceremony, the couple danced to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love,” while Blxst performed a rendition of his 2020 track “Be Alone.”

After about two years of dating, the newlyweds revealed their engagement last July. "After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement,” they said in a joint statement to People at the time.

Coco Jones’ 2026 music releases so far

Music-wise, Jones has been taking things slow but steady as she works toward her sophomore album. She shared “LUVAGIRL” in March, followed by “Body So Tea” last month, which finally let the Grammy-winning singer cross a summer bop off her bucket list.

From a case of mistaken identity at her own concert to saying “I do” this past weekend, Jones and Mitchell have shared several public milestones and hopefully have many more to go. We're wishing them nothing but a happy marriage!