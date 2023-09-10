Image Image Credit Robert Prange/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Gauff Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coco Gauff has been a trailblazer both on and off the tennis court. As she celebrates her 21st birthday on Thursday (March 13), she does so with yet another milestone that is as deeply personal as it is impactful. Her latest shoe with New Balance, the Coco Delray, is not just a nod to her hometown; it is also a testament to the support system that helped shape her. In the heart of its launch campaign is someone who played a pivotal role in her life – her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom.

Honoring her roots through family

With Odom narrating, a short video promoting the release brought viewers to Gauff’s roots in Delray Beach, Florida, particularly the public courts of Pompey Park. It was that location where the tennis star first honed her skills and, with the aid of community, found the fuel to propel from a young hopeful to a Grand Slam champion. In featuring her grandmother’s voice, Gauff gave back the love and recognition to someone who was instrumental in her upbringing. She further made this clear by giving Odom her well-deserved flowers via Instagram Stories.

As revealed in a press release, Evan Zeder, New Balance's head of tennis sports marketing, emphasized the company's intent to make the sport more available to all. “It means a lot to Coco that anyone who wants to play tennis should be able to pick up a racquet and play,” he explained. Gauff echoed this sentiment, adding, “I’m incredibly proud to launch the new Coco Delray because it’s more than just a tennis shoe. It represents an opportunity to broaden access to those interested in playing the game and will have a positive cultural impact for generations to come.”

A birthday launch with a bigger purpose

The significance of this launch being tied to Gauff’s 21st birthday cannot be overstated. It’s a moment of reflection, of paying homage to the people and places that have contributed to her success. “Delray Beach helped spark my tennis journey, so it’s special to me to tell the story of this community that influenced exactly why I love this sport,” she shared. The video campaign, which was developed with the help of creative powerhouse Joe Freshgoods, visually and emotionally captured the essence of Gauff’s story – a young girl with a dream, a family that believed in her and a city that rallied behind her.

The Coco Delray is a unique addition to Gauff’s growing line with New Balance, following the success of her Coco CG1 and CG2 models. Unlike its predecessors, which catered to elite athletes, the Coco Delray was designed with accessibility in mind. At $110, it is priced lower than many performance tennis shoes on the market, with the intention of making the sport more approachable to players of all levels.

As of March 13, the shoe is available globally through New Balance and select retailers. Additional colorways will also be released throughout the year.