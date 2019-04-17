Image Image Credit Robert Prange / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Gauff Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cori “Coco” Gauff has become one of the most exciting figures in tennis, breaking onto the scene as a young prodigy and captivating audiences with her talent and poise. Born on March 13, 2004, in Delray Beach, Florida, Gauff quickly established herself as a force in the sport. From a record-breaking start to her career to achieving success on the biggest stages, her journey is one of incredible determination and achievement. Gauff’s influence extends beyond the court as she uses her platform to speak out on social justice issues, becoming an inspiration for athletes and non-athletes alike.

Barely out of her teens, Gauff has accomplished what many seasoned players can only dream of, securing victories over top-ranked opponents and achieving high-ranking milestones. Her combination of speed, athleticism, and mental toughness has earned her admiration from fans and fellow players alike. Let’s learn 15 fascinating facts about Coco Gauff that show how she’s making her mark in tennis and beyond.

1. She is the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open Era

In 2019, at just 15 years old, the seven-title-winning champion made history as the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open Era. She breezed through the qualifying rounds, not dropping a single set, and her debut was nothing short of extraordinary. The victory in the first round over her childhood idol, Venus Williams, was a statement to the world that the next big thing in tennis had arrived.

2. She was inspired by the Williams sisters

Growing up watching Venus and Serena Williams dominate, the nine-time career doubles champion found her biggest role models in the iconic sisters. Their achievements in the sport motivated her to aim for the top, and she often speaks about how they shaped her early ambitions. Defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon was not just a personal victory but a fulfillment of a dream.

3. She made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open

The U.S. Olympian continued her meteoric rise by making her Grand Slam debut at the 2020 Australian Open. She grabbed headlines once again by defeating defending champion Naomi Osaka, advancing to the fourth round. That run cemented her as a player capable of competing on tennis’ biggest stages against the sport's elite.

4. She became the youngest WTA winner at 15

At just 15 years old, the Florida native became the youngest WTA singles title holder in 15 years when she claimed the Linz competition in Austria in 2019. The victory was particularly sweet as she entered the tournament as a lucky loser after initially failing to qualify. Despite this, she powered through to lift her first trophy, setting the tone for future success.

5. She balances her education with her professional career

Even with a full-time tennis schedule, the young champion has always kept her education as a priority. Homeschooled by her mother, she balances life as a top-tier athlete and student, showing that success does not come at the expense of learning. This commitment to both sports and academics is rare among elite athletes her age.

6. She comes from an athletic family

The young tennis star has athleticism deeply ingrained in her DNA. Her father, Corey, was a college basketball player, while her mother, Candi, excelled in track and field. Their sporting background and guidance have been crucial in shaping her mental and physical strength on the court.

7. She signed major endorsement deals early on in her career

The young tennis sensation caught the attention of major brands early in her career. By the age of 15, she had already secured lucrative endorsement deals with companies like New Balance, Head, and Barilla. These partnerships not only boosted her profile but also showed the business world’s confidence in her long-term potential.

8. She uses her platform for social activism

Beyond her accomplishments on the tennis court, the nine-time career doubles champion has emerged as a powerful voice for social change. She made headlines in 2020 when she delivered a stirring speech at a Black Lives Matter rally in Delray Beach, passionately advocating for racial justice. Her willingness to speak out on important issues has made her a role model for young people worldwide.

9. Speed and agility are key to her game

One of her defining characteristics as a player is her incredible speed and agility, making her one of the best defenders in tennis today. Her ability to track down seemingly unreachable balls keeps her competitive against seasoned opponents. It’s this mix of physical gifts and unrelenting effort that helps her thrive at the highest levels of competition.

10. She thrives in doubles matches

In addition to her singles success, the U.S. Olympian has proven herself to be an outstanding doubles competitor. She reached the 2021 U.S. Open doubles final alongside her partner, Catherine McNally, further demonstrating her adaptability on the court. Her success in doubles is yet another indicator of her versatility as an all-around player.

11. She broke into the WTA top 10 rankings at just 18 years old

In 2022, the champion achieved a major milestone by cracking the WTA singles top 10 rankings for the first time. This accomplishment made her one of the youngest players to break into the top 10 in recent years. Her rapid ascent in the rankings reflects her consistent performances and growing dominance on the court.

12. Her government name is Cori

Coco Gauff’s real name is Cori, named after her father, Corey Gauff. To avoid confusion in the family, her aunt suggested calling her "Coco," and the nickname stuck. Since then, she has been known by this nickname throughout her rise in the tennis world, especially after her Wimbledon debut at just 15, where she famously defeated Venus Williams.

13. She is known for her mental toughness

A hallmark of her game is her remarkable composure, particularly in high-pressure situations. Her mental toughness allows her to stay focused, even in difficult matches against highly experienced opponents. This resilience is one of the key factors behind her ability to pull off stunning victories on the world stage.

14. She worked with renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou

While coached primarily by her father, the Gauff has also trained under the guidance of Patrick Mouratoglou, one of the top coaches in tennis. Mouratoglou, who famously coached Serena Williams, has helped refine her game and offered invaluable insight. His mentorship has provided an extra layer of expertise to her already impressive skill set.

15. She is committed to philanthropy

Off the court, the U.S. Olympian is dedicated to giving back and supporting various causes. She has been involved in initiatives aimed at empowering young people and promoting education. Her commitment to philanthropy reflects her desire to use her platform for the betterment of society, showing that her impact reaches far beyond tennis.