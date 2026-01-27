Image Image Credit Official artwork for CMRNPRKR’s “HELLO AMERICA” single Image Alt Official artwork for CMRNPRKR’s “HELLO AMERICA” single Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“HELLO AMERICA” blends patriotic imagery with personal ambition and a message of empowerment.

Backed by 440 Artists, the rollout emphasizes artist ownership and creative control.

CMRNPRKR uses lyrics to connect his local roots to a broader national vision.

On Tuesday (Jan. 27), CMRNPRKR kicked off his 2026 run with a new single titled “HELLO AMERICA.” The track serves as an appetizer for the rising talent’s forthcoming LP, AMERICAN RAPSTAR. He also credited Bailey Daniel as the producer in a social media post promoting the release.

The record opens like a pledge: “Good morning, America, made a solid promise that I would never embarrass you.” From there, he ties the big talk back to his “5400 Block” stomping grounds and leans further into the moment: “Ain’t no surprise, the future of America, right in front of your eyes... The revolution of rap music is televised.” He follows that with a clear image of unity, stating, “Caught up with the squad and we waving the American flag.”

In the second half, the message shifts from swagger to motivation. “Teddy Riley put me in the game, so how could I fail,” he rapped, before making another point plain: “A major key for the kids to believe in themselves / So when they see us, I’m just hoping they see in themselves.” He also flips patriotic language into a personal mantra: “Let freedom ring like the sound of them ringing the bell.”

The record closes with a spoken outro that positions the release as a bigger presentation than a standard drop: “I’d like to welcome you to a global event, the American rap star experience.” He continues, “I go by the name of Garrett Parker, the American rap star,” adding that he’s “live from the U.S.A., freedom of the soul.”

How 440 Artists is backing CMRNPRKR’s rollout

CMRNPRKR previously made waves under the 440 Artists banner through tracks like “Got It All (Freestyle)” and Gee Litt’s “See You.” Zooming out, the artist-first distribution platform is built around ownership and leverage: Artists keep control of their work, take the larger share of royalties, and can plug into REVOLT’s broader ecosystem for exposure and opportunities beyond DSP placement.