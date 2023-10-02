Image Image Credit Alistair Berg via Getty Images Image Alt Male teenage gymnast (12-14) performing routine on pommel horse. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The SkyWalkers are raising $35,000 to relocate after zoning laws forced them out of their gym in Jonesboro, GA.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and actress Viola Davis have helped amplify the team’s GoFundMe campaign.

James Jones Gymnastics Academy offers income-based training, affording Black boys the opportunity to compete nationally despite financial barriers and underrepresentation in the sport.

The SkyWalkers, an all-Black boys gymnastics team in Metro Atlanta, is on a mission to find a new gym. With very little time left to raise $35,000 by Friday (Aug. 1), support is pouring in from across the country. James Jones Academy founder James Jones began vacating his training home of six years in Jonesboro, Georgia, this week.

His team will use the funds to cover relocation costs for a more suitable building. Jones says the team has outgrown the low ceilings of their former gym and that Clayton County zoning restrictions limit them to “too small” and “run down” spaces that need expensive renovations.

Jones hopes that donations will help him secure a gymnastics home in neighboring Fulton County. “This gym is the only competitive all-Black boy gymnastics team… I just thought that, you know, there was a need for it and that there were boys in this area that would enjoy it,” he told 11Alive News.

More than 700 donors have pitched in — including Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles. Actress Viola Davis shared a post about the community-led effort, helping expand Jones’ reach even further. The passionate leader provides low-cost training to one of the sport's most underrepresented groups. “Tuition is income-based, and many of the boys train for free if their families can’t afford the tuition,” he wrote in the description of his GoFundMe campaign.

“Our goal is to get more Black boys into competitive gymnastics, and many of the boys travel to compete even if their families can’t afford the uniforms, competition fees, or hotel stay. So, if our gym closes down, the boys in our area would lose out on a great service and experience,” Jones continued. A look at comments on Instagram and X proves that plenty of people recognize his valuable service and the team’s impact — and are pitching in to help with the transition.

Black male gymnasts are making history on the world stage

Frederick Richard and Khoi Young are two of the most prominent Black male gymnasts in the sport. Richard, a high bar enthusiast, helped the U.S. men’s artistic gymnastics team win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Young, an NCAA pommel horse medalist, has his sights on making the Olympic team for the 2028 Games. His skills, though, did land him a spot as an alternate in Paris.

The SkyWalkers represent more than just a team. They’re a symbol of what’s possible when access meets opportunity. As the clock winds down on their relocation deadline, the outpouring of support shows that their story matters to people from all walks of life.