Image Image Credit Official artwork for 'AMERICAN RAPSTAR' Image Alt CMRNPRKR's 'AMERICAN RAPSTAR' cover Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

CMRNPRKR’s latest body of work, AMERICAN RAPSTAR, spans nine tracks and runs just under 23 minutes.

Production comes from Bailey Daniel, Cashby, Super Miles, Lucas Quinn, flyfx, Krylon, and CMRNPRKR, with Butch Dawson appearing on “WISE MAN.”

Ahead of the release, the artist performed during Jay Electronica’s Virginia Beach tour stop.

CMRNPRKR is back with the nine-track release AMERICAN RAPSTAR, which made landfall on Monday (May 11). Clocking in at just under 23 minutes, the project arrives through 440 Artists and All Indie Recs while leaning into the same flag-centered imagery that shaped this era from the start. The cover keeps that theme front and center, placing the artist in a wooded setting while wearing a jacket patterned after the American flag.

That approach comes through in the sequencing, too. AMERICAN RAPSTAR opens with “HELLO AMERICA," which centers on "the state of the union in 2026." In a press release, he described the track as "a work designed to unify, inspire, and provide a rhythmic backdrop to the ongoing American journey." The short play then runs through dope cuts like “SWEET ESCAPE II,” “PMR,” “DAY LIKE THIS,” “RUN IT UP,” and “MOTY!” Production credits include contributions from Bailey Daniel, Cashby, Super Miles, Lucas Quinn, flyfx, Krylon, and CMRNPRKR himself, while Butch Dawson appears as the project’s lone featured artist on “WISE MAN.”

In a 2024 interview with The Floaters, the Virginia talent connected his current identity to both his personal history and where he comes from. “If it weren’t really for that, it wouldn’t be none of this as far as, like, the whole Cameron Parker thing,” he explained regarding the meaning of his moniker before adding, “I feel like it’d be a cool way to incorporate everything that built me up to this point within my solo journey.” He went on to tie that directly to his hometown, saying, “Where I’m from in Suffolk, Uptown, I’m from Nanceman Parkway,” and explained that “Parker’s just always been heavy” in what he represents. As he put it, “It’s got, like, a little dual meaning in a sense."

A notable live look came right before the album drop

The release also landed just days after CMRNPRKR had the chance to perform on Jay Electronica’s Virginia Beach stop of the “Nineteen Day Reconnaissance Tour.” "[Told them] the future is in good hands, and I got it for the next gen," he wrote in an Instagram post recapping the opportunity.