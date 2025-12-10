Image Image Credit Screenshot from Clipse and Tyler, The Creator’s “P.O.V.” video Image Alt Screenshot from Clipse and Tyler, The Creator’s “P.O.V.” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The “P.O.V.” video blends surreal visuals and animatronics in a bold creative direction.

The animatronic-filled visuals follow previous Let God Sort Em Out videos like “F.I.C.O.” and “Chains & Whips.”

Pusha T reflects on brotherhood and trust, highlighting the deeper meaning behind Clipse’s return.

“They content create, I despise that / I create content then they tries that,” Pusha T raps in the chorus of “P.O.V.,” one of several surefire cuts from Clipse’s Grammy-nominated comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out. On Wednesday (Dec. 10), the brother duo reunited with Tyler, The Creator for the song’s accompanying music video.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the visuals for “P.O.V.” fall in line with the intentionally minimal aprroach of previous videos we’ve gotten from Clipse — “F.I.C.O.,” “The Birds Don’t Sing,” and others. Unlike those earlier videos, however, Clipse’s collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade is noticeably creepier, thanks in large part to the animatronic band reminiscent of something straight out of Chuck E. Cheese (or maybe even Five Nights at Freddy’s).

The visual leans more further into horror as Malice launches into the track’s final verse, with the animatronics eventually being stripped down to mere endoskeletons playing instruments. Take a look at the video for “P.O.V.” below.

Pusha T speaks on the importance of brotherhood

Toward the end of the “P.O.V.” visuals, fans get something that isn’t in the song itself — Pusha T speaking on the importance of brotherhood. The Virginia native explained that the one thing he appreciates about reuniting with Malice after 14 long years, “more than anything,” is being able to turn his back without worrying about someone stabbing him in it.

In October, during a conversation with REVOLT at 2025’s ONE Musicfest, Clipse spoke more about their bond — and specifically what they hope people take from it. “I hope that our brotherhood, you know, just represents how you should be with your brother, whether they're blood brothers or not,” Pusha T shared. “I feel like this is something that we as a people should just be striving for.”

Clipse is closing out a banner year following their comeback album

If there’s any Hip Hop act that ruled 2025, it’s Clipse. Since — and even before — releasing Let God Sort Em Out, the duo has been everywhere, from the ESPY Awards to the Vatican. They made their triumphant return with May’s “Ace Trumpets,” followed by the Travis Scott-aimed “So Be It” in June.

Heading into next year, Let God Sort Em Out will compete for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards. They also earned nominations for “The Birds Don’t Sing” in Best Rap Song and “Chains & Whips” featuring Kendrick Lamar in Best Rap Performance, among other categories.