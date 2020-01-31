Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt CitiLimitz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

One of the latest viral moments from “America’s Got Talent” belongs to CitiLimitz. During a recent round of auditions, the rising R&B trio captured the hearts of the judges and audience with a stirring rendition of K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life.” Composed of twin brothers Marion and A.T. as well as their cousin Dre, whom they also regard as a brother, the group introduced themselves with warmth, humor and humility before delivering a performance packed with emotion and harmony.

“We’re three brothers from Chattanooga, Tennessee,” said Dre during the group’s introduction. “Twelve siblings in all. Five girls and seven boys, same mom and dad.” With infectious energy and a grounded sense of family, CitiLimitz shared their dream to become one of the biggest groups in the world before dedicating their performance to Mel B.

Their vocals quickly set the stage ablaze. From the first line of their cover, it was clear CitiLimitz wasn’t there to blend in. Their harmonies glided effortlessly over the classic melody, with each member contributing their own emotional depth to the delivery. When the final note hit, the audience erupted into applause — and the judges followed suit.

Mel B noted their nerves but praised their precision, saying, “You know your stuff. Well done.” Even Simon Cowell, known for his tough critiques, was taken aback by what he witnessed: “I really like you.”

In the end, all four judges gave resounding yeses, sending CitiLimitz to the next round. Backstage, the group was visibly overwhelmed, basking in the moment with Terry Crews as the crowd cheered them on.

How viral fame and touring built CitiLimitz’s momentum in R&B

Long before hitting the “AGT” stage, CitiLimitz began turning heads online. In 2019, a viral a cappella video landed them an appearance on “The Ellen Show,” where their talents caught national attention. Since then, the trio worked with and built a reputation alongside the likes of Hitmaka, Tricky Stewart and Troy Taylor.

One of their more recent drops, the Hitmaka-backed “Wherever You Like,” dropped in 2024 and has steadily gained traction. Earlier this year, the group hit a major milestone when they joined Trevor Jackson’s “It’s Complicated Tour,” which saw them performing in several American cities in January and February.

With their debut EP slated for release in the coming months and a viral “AGT” audition under their belt, CitiLimitz is now on the national radar. As Cowell put it best, “You’ve got this natural chemistry.” And now, the world is starting to see it too.