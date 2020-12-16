Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hitmaka Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few figures in modern music have mastered the art of reinvention like Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg. Initially recognized as a chart-topping artist with hits like "Sexy Lady" and "The Business," he has seamlessly transitioned into a powerhouse behind the scenes. As Hitmaka, he's penned and produced anthems that define contemporary Hip Hop and R&B, shaping the soundtracks of our lives. From heart-wrenching ballads to club bangers, his work showcases a versatility and genius that keeps us hitting repeat.

Tracks like "Bounce Back" by Big Sean and "The Light" by MihTy (Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign) highlight his ability for creating hits. Join us as we celebrate some of the best songs sculpted by this maestro, honoring the tracks that cemented his legacy as a hitmaker extraordinaire and continue to resonate in the world of music.

1. Sexy Can I by Ray J featuring Yung Berg

"Sexy Can I," a collaboration between Ray J and the megaproducer, dropped in 2008 and quickly became a chart-topping sensation. The track, with its looping hook and smooth beat harnessed Ray J's signature suave style, complemented perfectly by Hitmaka's laid-back rap verses. Produced by Noel "Detail" Fisher, the song blended R&B and Hip Hop elements seamlessly, creating a forever party anthem. "Sexy Can I" not only dominated the airwaves but also heightened both of their presence in the music industry.

2. The One by Tamar Braxton

"The One" by Tamar Braxton is a vibrant and soulful track that samples the classic "Juicy Fruit" by Mtume. Co-written by the Chicago-born producer, the song stands out with its nostalgic yet fresh vibe, celebrating love and summer romance. Braxton's powerful vocals shine as she delivers heartfelt lyrics, making "The One" a standout on her album Love and War. The track's groove and feel-good energy highlight the R&B singer’s dynamic vocal range and Hitmaka's production skills.

3. Dangerous by Meek Mill featuring PnB Rock and Jeremih

"Dangerous" by Meek Mill featuring PnB Rock and Jeremih is a smooth blend of rap and R&B. Co-written by Hitmaka, the track captures the essence of a new romance and the butterflies that come with it. Meek Mill's introspective verses, combined with PnB Rock's melodic hook and Jeremih's sultry vocals, create a perfect anthem for a new boo. "Dangerous" stands out on Meek Mill's Championships album, offering a softer, more reflective side of the rapper.

4. Favorite by Nicki Minaj featuring Jeremih

"Favorite" is a standout track from Nicki Minaj's 2014 album, The Pinkprint, and was co-written by Hitmaka. This collaboration with Jeremih seamlessly blends rap and R&B, intertwining Minaj's confident verses alongside Jeremih's smooth, melodic chorus. The song explores themes of love and desire, with the Gag City queen expressing her longing to hold a special place in her partner's heart. The track's vocals alongside Hitmaka's masterful lyricism make "Favorite" not only a memorable addition to the album but also a testament to the female rapper's versatility as an artist.

5. Feelings by Tinashe

In 2018, Tinashe released "Feelings," a track from her album Songs for You. This offering dives into themes of attraction and vulnerability, with Tinashe navigating the complexities of emotions within a relationship. The lyrics and production are slick and polished, underscoring Tinashe's growth as an artist and the 38-year-old producer’s talent for creating compelling contemporary R&B music.

6. All Night Long - YFN Lucci featuring Trey Songz

"All Night Long" by YFN Lucci featuring Trey Songz is renowned for its smooth R&B vibes. The song blends Lucci's raw lyricism with Trey's smooth vocals, creating a captivating narrative about late-night escapades. Hitmaka's production shines through in the atmospheric beat and seductive undertones, perfectly complementing the song's theme.

7. Bounce Back by Big Sean

"Bounce Back" by Big Sean quickly became a chart-topping hit, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyond its futuristic beat, "Bounce Back" delivered a message of resilience and perseverance, encouraging listeners to overcome setbacks and strive for success. Its motivational themes, coupled with Big Sean's charismatic delivery and Hitmaka’s production, cemented the song's status as a hit and cultural anthem for bouncing back from adversity.

8. John by Lil Wayne featuring Rick Ross

"John" by Lil Wayne featuring Rick Ross exemplifies a potent collaboration between two rap titans plus Hitmaka’s co-writing and production. The track prominently samples Ross’ own "I'm Not a Star," infusing it with a gritty and anthemic vibe that underscores the intensity of their verses. Commercially successful, "John'' peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, fueled by its captivating hook and dynamic lyricism. Beyond its chart performance, the song became a cultural fixture in Hip Hop.

9. Want Some More by Nicki Minaj

"Want Some More," co-written and produced by Hitmaka, stands out as a vibrant track from Nicki Minaj's The Pinkprint. It serves as a contrast to the album's more introspective moments, embodying Minaj's confident and assertive persona through sharp and playful lyricism. Upon its release, "Want Some More" garnered positive reviews for its bold delivery, quickly becoming a fan favorite. It continues to be celebrated for its empowering message and remains an untouchable hit in the Trinidadian queen's extensive catalog.

10. Rule The World by 2 Chainz featuring Ariana Grande

"Rule the World" showcases a departure from 2 Chainz's usual trap style, embracing a smooth and soulful vibe that highlights his versatility. Produced and co-written by Hitmaka, the track samples Amerie's "Why Don't We Fall in Love," infusing it with a nostalgic touch that resonates with both new and longtime fans. Grande and 2 Chainz’s collaboration demonstrates strong chemistry and mutual respect, blending his laid-back literal flow with her soulful vocals.

11. Throw It Away by Summer Walker

Summer Walker's "Throw It Away," produced by London on da Track along with Hitmaka, offers a deep exploration of relationships and emotional vulnerability. The song features a stripped-down sound that complements Walker's candid lyrics and angelic vocals. Known for her honest storytelling, Walker sings to themes of heartbreak and self-discovery with raw authenticity, striking a chord with listeners. "Throw It Away" has been praised for its haunting melodies and relatability, making it the perfect breakup track.

12. No Stylist by French Montana featuring Drake

"No Stylist" by French Montana featuring Drake sparked interest for its high-profile names and catchy trap-infused beat, plus Hitmaka’s pen game. The track's lyrics, particularly Drake's verse criticizing fake personas in the fashion world, resonated widely and added a layer of social commentary to the song. The accompanying music video, showcasing luxury fashion and celebrity cameos, further elevated its statement on personal style and status in Hip Hop culture.

13. Buy a Heart by Nicki Minaj featuring Meek Mill

"Buy a Heart" by Nicki Minaj featuring Meek Mill blended Hip Hop and R&B influences seamlessly. Co-written and produced by Hitmaka, the track highlighted Minaj's versatility as both a rapper and singer, showcasing her ability to deliver melodic hooks and intricate verses. The collaboration with Meek Mill, her romantic partner at the time, added a personal touch to the song. Praised for its emotional transparency and openness to love, "Buy a Heart" enhanced Minaj's reputation as a skilled artist capable of creating compelling and introspective music.