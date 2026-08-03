Image Image Credit Steve Marcus / Stringer via Getty Images and Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Bosh arrives at the championship game of the Emirates NBA Cup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada and Victor Wembanyama at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Red Carpet held at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chris Bosh revealed he suffered another pulmonary embolism in January.

The Hall of Famer said he now takes daily medication and closely monitors his condition after previously believing the issue was behind him.

Bosh urged Victor Wembanyama to stay disciplined with his treatment following the Spurs star’s season-ending blood clot diagnosis in 2025.

Chris Bosh said he “almost dropped dead” during a January health scare in an interview with HoopsHype’s Sam Yip on Monday (Aug. 3). Speaking with the outlet at a charity 3x3 basketball event in Ladera Ranch, the former NBA star revealed that he suffered another pulmonary embolism.

“I had an episode in January. I almost dropped dead pretty much and came back to life. I'm not joking,” Bosh, who previously suffered a season-ending pulmonary embolism during his time with the Miami Heat in 2015, said. “It was in January. Yeah, yeah, this past year. I was in the hospital for a week.”

Bosh went on to explain that he now takes his medication every day while staying on top of his health. “[I’m] watching it. So, I mean, no symptoms came either, you know,” he told the sports writer. “You got to deal with it for the rest of your life. I thought I was past it. I am not. So, you know, it's just making sure I stay on top of my regimen.”

What Chris Bosh previously revealed about his near-fatal health scare

When Bosh originally opened up about the health scare in February, he didn’t reveal exactly what triggered the episode, largely because he had “no recollection” of what happened. One of the things the “Letters to a Young Athlete” author did remember, though, was feeling a “numbing sensation” in his leg before waking up in a pool of his own blood.

“It was crazy. It was fast. It was instant. There was no warning. I didn't have any time to prepare for it,” the two-time NBA champion told his Instagram followers, adding that he was “on the ground” while his wife called 911.

“I tried to move my body the way I always had, and it didn’t respond,” Bosh later wrote in his Substack. As he noted, surviving the incident “didn’t magically fix anything,” and until then, he was convinced it wouldn’t happen again. “I just knew I was smarter than before. Things like this would only happen to other people. Not me. I was wrong,” his “Return From the Darkness” piece read.

Chris Bosh offers Victor Wembanyama advice after his season-ending blood clot

Earlier in his conversation with HoopsHype, Bosh also offered advice to Victor Wembanyama, who, as many may remember, had his season cut short by a blood clot last year. Although the San Antonio Spurs star fortunately returned — and nearly led his team to a championship title in June — the Dallas native still had one important warning for him.

“Take your medicine,” he urged Wemby. “Make sure that he's staying on top of his regimen to make sure that doesn't happen again because it only takes one more time. It happened one more time for me. It happened twice, and I couldn't play anymore."

Bosh continued, “I guess with him, just making sure he does everything necessary to keep that blood as thin as possible and take care of that body off the court.”

Bosh’s message is rooted in experience. After watching his own NBA career end because of blood clots, he made it clear that discipline and daily care are nonnegotiable. For Wembanyama and any athlete facing similar health risks, the warning is simple and direct.