The Bailey sisters have new music in store for fans. The singers, who are signed to superstar Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, made their collaborative debut in 2018 with The Kids Are Alright. The body of work earned the Atlanta natives Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2019.

Chloe x Halle dropped off their sophomore effort, Ungodly Hour, in 2020, featuring singles “Do It” and a track sharing the name of the project. But since then, both ladies have ventured into the solo realm as well as expanded their acting careers with lead film roles in film. Together they rounded out the cast of the coming-of-age Freeform series "Grown-ish," created and produced by Kenya Barris.

But now it seems as though the time for the “Have Mercy” artist and The Little Mermaid starlet to join forces once more may be on the horizon. "I know she has a lot going on, and I'm so proud and excited for her, so I cannot wait for us to finally piece together the body of work we've been talking about for so long," Chloe told PEOPLE in an interview published on Sunday (Dec. 29).

"At the Fashion Awards, we were able to perform together again. It felt so special ... and I can't wait to do that again with another album," she added, noting their reunion on stage to sing “Want Me” in early December. Her younger sister, 24, teased, "Of course we have a third album in the works," when they spoke with TODAY style contributor Zanna Roberts on Dec. 4.

This year, Chloe clued fans into what it feels like to have a “summer fling” with Trouble in Paradise. The 26-year-old marked her foray into solo artistry with the wildly popular track “Have Mercy” in 2021. Her freshman effort, In Pieces, followed a string of successful hits in 2023.

After garnering praise for her portrayal of Ariel last year, Halle rolled out her first solo single, “Angel,” a song inspired by her 1-year-old son, Halo, whom she welcomed with DDG. She earned her first Grammy nomination sans her sister in the Best R&B Song category at the 66th awards ceremony in February.

In meantime, fans can expect Chloe to be “getting back into my producer bag pretty deep.” In November, Halle wrapped a two-show residency at The Sun Rose venue in Los Angeles, where she debuted new music in anticipation for the release of her album. The project was initially slated to reach the masses in late 2023. Its new release date has not been publicly confirmed yet, but the actress has promised supporters that it is still loading.