Today (Aug. 9), Chlöe blessed the masses with her sophomore LP, Trouble In Paradise, a 16-song effort with assists from Ty Dolla Sign, Anderson .Paak, YG Marley, and more. Halle Bailey also reunited with her sister on the standout cut "Want Me."

Following the album's release, Chlöe jumped on Instagram to share a message of appreciation to all who supported her latest effort. She especially thanked St. Lucia, where she resided during the LP’s creation. "[This was] the most fun I’ve had creating music in a very long time," she began. "To the country and people of St. Lucia, thank you for welcoming me into your home with such warm and loving arms. Thank you for inspiring me more than you know. I have found my happiness, my peace, my joy here, [and] my sanctuary. The place where my troubles don’t seem as bad when I'm basking in the sun, swimming in paradise."

Chlöe continued by thanking her godmother, Shermay Joh, Columbia Records executive Bu Thiam, and her aforementioned collaborators. "Thank you to all of the creatives who worked day in and day out on this project with me!" she added. "The producers, the songwriters, the engineers ... This would not have been possible without any of you. I hope you enjoy this project because I sure as hell loved making it!!!! The storm is here."

Trouble In Paradise serves as the follow-up to the singer's 2023 solo debut, In Pieces, a well-received offering that boasted appearances from the likes of Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future. That project scored a top 20 placement on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart. Since then, she contributed heavily to the official soundtrack for Praise This, a musical rom-com in which she also starred. The Atlanta talent also provided her vocals on songs like Offset's "PRINCESS CUT," BJ the Chicago Kid's "Honey," and Childish Gambino's "Survive."