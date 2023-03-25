Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chlöe Bailey is gearing up to release her sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise. The singer announced the project's name during her week two Coachella performance on Friday (April 19).

At one point in the show, she told the crowd, “My album’s coming, Trouble in Paradise, baby.” Details about a release date have not been revealed, yet. However, the singer may have hinted at the forthcoming project earlier that day when she shared posts of a billboard that read, “Warning Chlöe trouble ahead.”

This year, she released two singles, “FYS,” in March and “Boy Bye” on April 12, that presumably will appear on the new album. The latter record’s catchy chorus boasts lyrics like, “Boy, bye, bye/ I won’t even cry/ You stupid motherf**ker/ Boy, bye, bye/ I won’t even cry/ Go cry to your momma.” The video shows the liberated 25-year-old riding through a far-off field after ditching her boyfriend before its ending scene, where she donned a white wedding dress and played a piano.

Chlöe had all eyes locked on her in 2021 when she released her first solo song, “Have Mercy.” The track was a departure from the music she made as one-half of the duo Chlöe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey. Their last joint album, Ungodly Hour, came out earlier the previous year.

“It is definitely scary. In the beginning, I was like, ‘Can I do this without her? Do people want to hear my voice without my sister’s voice harmonizing with me?’ We both had separation anxiety as we were, like, jumping into our own journeys,” she said of stepping out on her own on REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff.”

Her debut album, In Pieces, came out in 2023 and featured singles like “Pray It Away,” and “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown. She also snagged the Missy Elliott-assisted track “Told Ya” and “Cheatback” featuring Future. Her fans were then treated to a performance of a medley of her work when she appeared on NPR’s “Tiny Desk.”

In between crafting new music and touring, Chlöe has also been busy furthering her foray into film and television with roles in last year’s Praise This and the popular limited series “Swarm.”