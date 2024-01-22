Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Contributor via Getty Images and Stefanie Keenan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since Kendrick Lamar dropped GNX, supporters and critics alike have provided takes on the album and its multi-layered subject matter. On Wednesday (Nov. 27), Chlöe Bailey – known musically as Chlöe – hopped on a livestream to talk about the release. “Who has listened to Kendrick’s album?” she asked. “I have had it on repeat for the past four, five days since it’s been out. Let’s discuss favorite songs.”

Before diving into GNX, she made clear how much of a fan she’s been of the Compton emcee for some time. “Listen: I did not just hop on the Kendrick train,” she explained in a recorded clip. “Now, I don’t know if you all know this. Ask Halle [Bailey]. Branson [Bailey]. About eight years ago, I had a whole Kendrick phase. Like, I’ve had phases, right? Like, I had a James Fauntleroy phase. I had a Frank Ocean phase. I had [an FKA twigs] phase. I had a Tune-Yards phase. I had a Kendrick Lamar phase, and I was convinced I was going to be with him.”

Chlöe continued, “I loved him when I was younger, so much, from Section.80. Even the [Overly Dedicated] mixtape before that that had ‘Alien Girl [(Today, W/ Her)]’ on it. Like, I’ve been a die-hard Kendrick fan from day one. So, I haven’t just hopped on the bandwagon now. But I’m happy a lot of people are hoppin’ on the bandwagon. But I’ve been a hardcore Kendrick fan ... when he was K. Dot.”

The “Have Mercy” star then shared her favorite tracks from Lamar’s sixth body of work, which REVOLT reported is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. “Let’s talk about it,” she began. “I love ‘man in the garden.’ What else? I love ‘luther.’ I love ‘reincarnated.’ I love ‘tv off,’ of course.”