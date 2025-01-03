Image Image Credit Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chloe Bailey is making it known that she is ready to step into her winning season. The uber talented creative claimed that a Grammy Award win and a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart are on her list of accomplishments for 2026 — and she means it. In Friday’s (Feb. 28) new episode of “House Guest” with Scott Evans, she identified the feats as feeling impossible today, but only because the music that will take her to the next level of success has yet to come to fruition.

“I haven’t really created any new music right now. I just put out Trouble In Paradise last year, so the music that I want that to happen with, it has not been born yet,” she explained. “So, when it’s born, that’s where I want it to go,” the Georgia native said.

Since the producer-songwriter snapped on 2021’s “Have Mercy,” which introduced her as a pop and R&B force to be reckoned with, she has been delivering hits.

Finding inspiration

“Life right now is really inspiring because it’s not perfect. It has a lot of highs and a lot of lows, and I think it’s a lot to draw from, and it’s making for great song topics,” she told Evans. Among the subject matters are learning patience and loving from a place of positivity. The turbulent relationships she mentions on tracks such as “Boy Bye” and the brokenness of the songs on her debut album, In Pieces, are themes she is looking to shed, too. “I’m softening up myself a bit lyrically. I’m not as aggressive […] It’s more like [a] soft girl life, even in terms of my cussing and the raunchiness.

“I think for a moment when I create these songs, it’s like, ‘Hey, this is me. I’m grown, like, you’re gonna take it or leave it. You're gonna hear it in these songs. You listen to another 26-year-old singing the same thing, yet when you hear it from me, it’s an issue.’ But now I’m past that. Now, I just want to write songs from a place of true positivity, uplifting… I just want to — no matter what the subject matter is — just kind of create from a more peaceful and positive place.

She also promised that “Yes, the popping a**, you know I want that, that’ll be thrown up in there,” and that she is back in her “alternative pop bag again lately,” so fans can expect to hear more upbeat dance tracks as Chlöe continues to showcase the evolution of her artistry.

The future of Chloe x Halle

The sisters are already in the process of crafting a new project. According to the “Swarm” star, “She just sent me a song. I sent my vocals back to her.” The group, who is under a management agreement with mentor Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and musical contract with Columbia Records, released their Grammy-nominated freshman body of work, The Kids Are Alright, in 2018. They followed up with Ungodly Hour in 2020 before charting their solo paths in music and film.