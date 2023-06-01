Image Image Credit Screenshot from Halle's "In Your Hands" video Image Alt Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (March 15), Halle Bailey returned with a new single titled "In Your Hands," which was produced by Dem Jointz and D. Phelps. The soulful offering contains heartfelt lyrics about devotion.

"Our love is like the moonlight in the dark, no better feeling than your warm hand/ You're the only name I call out when it's hard 'cause, baby, only you know who I am/ Whenever you're down and suffering, I promise that I'll be your only friend/ 'Cause I know that the demons come knockin', but we will never, ever let 'em in..."

"In Your Hands" came with a matching video that was directed by Anastasia Delmark. In the clip, Halle sang and played her guitar in a fantastical environment. Near the end, she could also be seen holding her newborn son, Halo.

Prior to the song's release, Halle broke down its meaning in a livestream. "The hook is based on being in love, and how your love and future with your significant other is beautiful, and letting them know your worth," she explained. "The song also has a double meaning because I wrote the verses while pregnant with Halo. I felt like I was singing to him about how I’m always going to be there for him and my journey as his mother."

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, The Little Mermaid star provided a glimpse into what fans can expect from her long-awaited solo debut LP. "This has been a really beautiful transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about," she said. "You never know what you’re capable of until you’re put through it. I was very creatively inspired, and then from there, I fell in love. And so I really just played with those themes in my music. Sound-wise, it’s a little modern R&B-ish, with all the jazz elements and hints of pop that I love."