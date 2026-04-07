Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chase Infiniti’s red carpet style blends classic silhouettes with bold, modern textures.

Her fashion evolution reflects her growing influence in both Hollywood and high fashion.

She’s become a Gen Z icon by consistently pushing boundaries with her red carpet choices.

Chase Infiniti made her big-screen debut in the Golden Globe Award-winning One Battle After Another. Not bad for a first movie, and what she’s managed to parlay that opportunity into, especially on the red carpet, can’t be ignored.

During her breakout year, Infiniti established her go-to styles (structured bodices, shoulder-baring silhouettes, and fabrics like silk, tulle and velvet), though she still steps outside the box from time to time. She’s also stayed loyal to the brands she works with often, appearing at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and several other ceremonies in Louis Vuitton after becoming an ambassador for the fashion house in 2025.

Judging by her red carpet looks so far, Chase Infiniti’s fashion trajectory is already worth paying attention to. With that in mind, scroll below for 15 of her best fashion moments, in no particular order.

1. The 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Her gown at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala left us completely speechless. Between the sculpted bodice and the green silk taffeta train, the Louis Vuitton number looked straight out of a fairytale. She was hands down one of the best-dressed celebrities there.

2. The 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

While we typically associate butter yellow with spring, nobody seemed upset about the actress bringing the season’s it color early to the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. She wore a Louis Vuitton two-piece made up of a floor-length skirt and a matching crop top.

3. The 2025 ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration

Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends ELLE Women in Hollywood 2025 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The “Presumed Innocent” star spoiled us with a silver halter gown at the 2025 ELLE Women in Hollywood event, where she accepted the Ralph Lauren Spotlight Award. So, naturally, she wore a beautiful gown from the fashion house itself.

4. Her “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” look

Image Image Credit PG/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti is seen on Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

During her visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Infiniti greeted the cameras with a wide smile and a gorgeous all-black look from the celebrity-loved label Alaïa. The patent leather peplum top and its matching skirt both flared out at the hem.

5. The 16th Governors Awards

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the 16th Governors Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Not to be dramatic, but our jaws dropped when Infiniti showed up at the 16th Governors Awards. Her Louis Vuitton gown began with an ivory corset before bursting into layers of tulle through the skirt. The look further cemented that she was the right choice to be an LV ambassador — nothing but 10s all around!

6. The New York screening ofOne Battle After Another

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the ‘One Battle After Another’ New York Screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on Sept. 21, 2025 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Green, especially multiple shades of it, seems to always work in Infiniti’s favor. At the New York screening of One Battle After Another, the movie's breakout star stepped out in a two-tone look from Renaissance Renaissance’s Fall 2025 collection. Showing off her shoulders has become a bit of a signature, and after seeing her here, we completely understand why.

7. The 2025 Newport Beach Film Festival

Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti at Newport Beach Film Festival Honors and Variety's 10 Actors to Watch at Balboa Bay Resort on Oct. 19, 2025 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

If you think that the NAACP Award nominee only shines in dresses, think again. At the 2025 Newport Beach Film Festival, she stepped out in a beige pantsuit. Taking a page from her OBAA co-star Teyana Taylor, she skipped the traditional shirt and wore a matching bralette instead.

8. The 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti arrive at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Speaking of Taylor, the “Gonna Love Me” singer shared the carpet with Infiniti at the 2026 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards. Taylor wore a liquid-glass organza look draped over a lace corset from Miss Sohee Couture, while Infiniti stepped out in a pink gown by Gianvito Rossi. Black and pink truly complement each other, especially on two women this stunning.

9. Miu Miu’s dinner party for Paris Fashion Week 2024

Image Image Credit Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the Miu Miu dinner party as part of Paris Fashion Week 2024 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Never forget the Indianapolis native was a Miu Miu girl long before becoming a superstar. She styled a green polo under her bomber and paired it with a matching skirt. From there, she finished the outfit with the brand’s brogue shoes, a leather belt, and the iconic Aventure bag.

10. The 2026 National Board of Review Awards

Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the 2026 National Board of Review Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

There’s hardly ever a moment when the naked dress trend fails to stop us in our tracks, for better or worse. Infiniti joined in at the 2026 National Board of Review Awards, where she accepted her Breakthrough Performance honor. Her crochet look from Oscar de la Renta’s pre-fall 2026 collection featured floral appliqués along the top and bottom.

11. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event for One Battle After Another

Image Image Credit Amanda Edwards / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents ‘One Battle After The Other’ event on Dec. 17, 2025 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Her look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event for One Battle After Another was a slight departure from anything we’d seen her in before, which is exactly why we love it. She brought summer energy into the winter with her gingham check-print mini dress from SHUSHU/TONG.

12. The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The Columbia College Chicago alum made a convincing argument for more velvet at the 2025 Gotham Film Awards. Her turtleneck dress came with padded shoulders and waist-baring cutouts along the sides. We’re so here for this red carpet moment.

13. Louis Vuitton FW25-26 at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show at Paris Fashion Week 2025 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The actress’ very first Louis Vuitton show didn’t disappoint one bit. For the occasion, she decided on a knitted mini dress with a “beautiful color-blocked collar,” paired with black boots. “I feel like choosing this look was rather easy,” Infiniti told ELLE. “It was the first option I tried on and instantly felt like it was the perfect match for the show.”

14. Louis Vuitton S/S26 at Paris Fashion Week

Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week 2025 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The BAFTA Award nominee’s second go-round was just as fabulous! For Louis Vuitton’s S/S26 show, she wore a black mini covered in white abstract patterns. Of course, the look came together with the right accessories — she delivered in both the footwear and bag departments.

15. The 2026 Golden Globe Awards

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

For the 2026 Golden Globes, she stepped out in Louis Vuitton, which came as no surprise after her house ambassador announcement for the house. The strapless number she wore was covered in a mirrored appliqué and paired with a velvet skirt. Pure perfection!