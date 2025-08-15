Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna showing off in Paris, France Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna didn’t just redefine maternity style. She obliterated every outdated rule about how a pregnant woman “should” dress. From her first pregnancy announcement to subsequent baby bumps, the style icon turned sidewalks, red carpets, and even supermarket runs into full-blown fashion moments.

Instead of hiding her body, she often made it the centerpiece by pairing crop tops with low-slung jeans, sheer dresses with bold accessories, and statement coats that framed rather than concealed. Each look carried her signature mix of high fashion and street edge, all of which proved that comfort doesn’t have to sacrifice glam. Designers clamored to dress her, photographers raced to capture her, and fans turned her outfits into instant mood boards. Simply put, Rihanna made pregnancy fashion fearless, unapologetic, and deeply personal, and the world couldn’t look away.

Here are some of her most jaw-dropping pregnancy fits that changed the style conversation forever.

1. Street-style royalty in L.A.

Rihanna transformed a simple Los Angeles street into her own fashion stage, blending relaxed pieces with striking designer accents. The result was a confident, bump-forward look that balanced ease with undeniable star power.

2. Met Gala masterclass

At one particular Met Gala, Rihanna embodied the “Tailored for You” theme with a look that celebrated Black style and precision tailoring. Her sculpted ensemble turned the museum steps into a moment of pure fashion artistry.

3. Casual cool on the West Coast

Rihanna stepped out in a light blue, red, and white striped polo with her midriff on display, paired with baggy jeans and a small hand purse. It was a playful, confident spin on maternity street style.

Celebrating Fenty Beauty’s Ulta launch, Rihanna dazzled in a silver, revealing two-piece dress with a sparkling skirt. The radiant look matched the occasion, blending glamour and boldness in true Rihanna fashion.

5. Sheer perfection in Paris

Outside the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna stunned in a sheer black ensemble that blended sensuality with sophistication. The daring look cemented her place as a front-row force.

6. Fur and flair in Milan

Sitting front row at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show, Rihanna wrapped herself in a plush fur coat. The vibrant statement piece was matched with a crop top that radiated luxury and undeniable star presence.

7. Power suit, Rihanna style

While shopping in Beverly Hills, Rihanna reimagined classic suiting (sort of) with an oversized blazer, worn over a white shirt that revealed her baby bump. It was a fearless mix of tailoring and playful edge.

8. Met Gala’s floral showstopper

Rihanna made a grand entrance at one year’s Met Gala in a white Valentino gown topped with oversized camellia flowers, creating a striking floral look that honored Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel legacy.

9. Edgy elegance for Smurfs premiere

At the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs, Rihanna paired a black leather jacket with a black gown featuring a patterned bodice and a dark green waist sash. It was a blend of red-carpet glamour with a bold, modern twist.

10. Menswear magic at Dior

For Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut, Rihanna wore a custom white button-down and gray trousers topped with a mint green vest featuring a trailing coat-tail detail, turning a tailored menswear look into a maternity style statement.

11. Playful stripes at Paris Fashion Week

Attending the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show with her son Riot, Rihanna wore a blue-and-white striped button-up — left partially open to reveal her bump — paired with a short black skirt for a fun yet polished maternity look.

12. Electric blue on the Cannes carpet

At the Highest 2 Lowest premiere in Cannes, Rihanna stunned in an electric-blue dress with bold cutouts and a scarf-tie neckline, proudly showcasing her baby bump alongside A$AP Rocky’s sharp black suit and signature grills.

13. Red hot at halftime

No, this isn’t from a red carpet or street spotting, but it would be criminal to leave out. Rihanna commanded the Super Bowl stage in a red Loewe catsuit, leather corset, and flowing Alaïa coats, boldly revealing her baby bump to millions of shocked viewers worldwide.

14. The announcement seen around the world

In exclusive snaps from PEOPLE, Rihanna debuted her first-ever baby bump in a long pink coat, unbuttoned to reveal jewels resting above her belly. All while walking through a wintry Harlem with A$AP Rocky.