On Tuesday (Jan. 28), Dutch radio station FunX FM premiered an interview with Central Cee, who is currently promoting his debut LP, CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS. While chatting to presenter Fernando Halman, the London star confirmed that he has “a Drake record in the vault.” As far as why the A-list collaboration didn’t make the cut, he explained, “I don't like that... It seems, like, predictable, innit? I think everybody was thinking it’s gonna be a Drake record on there. So, I like the fact it wasn’t.” When asked if he was saving said track for anything in the future, Cench responded in the affirmative.

Elsewhere in the interview, Halman asked the XXL Freshman alum how he feels about his success thus far. “I don’t think about it often. I actually always keep going,” he stated before giving a certain Boy Better Know legend his flowers. “But, I did feel that [my younger self] would be very proud of my collaboration with Skepta. He is the main reason why I started making music. The fact that he is now also on my album is a great achievement.”

Released on Friday (Jan. 24), CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS consists of 17 songs with additional assists from 21 Savage, Lil Durk and Lil Baby, the last of whom appeared on the Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit "BAND4BAND.” Other notable singles from the well-received effort were “Gen Z Luv,” “Limitless” and “Truth In The Lies.”

This April, Central Cee will embark on a world tour in support of his latest body of work. Said run will see him kicking things off in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe before heading over to North America, which includes two shows at the Drake-backed History venue in Toronto. The “Can’t Rush Greatness Tour” will come to a close following select summer stops in Australia and New Zealand.