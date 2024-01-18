Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chicago is known for its legendary artists. Rappers like Kanye West and Common opened the door for modern acts like Chief Keef, Chance The Rapper and more to become mainstays in the music industry. With over a decade in the game, Windy City artist Lil Durk has gone from up-and-coming drill rapper to Grammy-winning Hip Hop superstar.

For many, it is tough to find inspiration to get up and get to the bag. Whether it be through a feature or his own singles, Durk is constantly dropping bars that inspire his fans to boss up and get to the money. Lil Durk has a massive discography full of A-list collabs featuring the likes of Polo G, Drake, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Future, Lil Baby and many more.

REVOLT sifted through Smurk’s catalog to find nine verses that prove he is The Voice of The Trenches. Tune in below.

1. No Auto Durk: “Foes ‘nem slidin', late night huntin', ain't no sleep out here/ Two days back-to-back, that's 50 racks to be out here/ Can't have no fefe on yo' block as long as Steve out here.”

“No Auto Durk” was a statement at the time of its release. The Only The Family (OTF) lead star heard the chatter about his use of melodies and Auto-Tune, but he wanted to reassure his fan base that he hadn’t lost his edge as an impactful street lyricist. Lil Uzi Vert, inspired by the record, paid homage by adding the Chicago star to the track “No Auto.”

2. Computer Murderers: “Bro 'nem in that Track,' they doin' 90 down that school zone/ Mama say I'm trippin', I'm with my n**gas like a group home/ I ain't gettin' mad, I'm tryna rob 'em, call my boo phone/ B**ch, I'm from the trench, you gotta f**k me to my new song.”

As his career progresses, the stakes get higher, but the “Trenches” hero stands tall as one of the most lyrically aggressive acts in the business. There is nothing that will ever prevent Durk from speaking his mind to the naysayers in his life.

3. All My Life: “I decided I had to finish/ But the media called me a menace/ I done sat with the mayor and politicians, I'm tryna change the image/ You can't blame my past no more, I come from the trenches/ Some said I'd never be a superstar, but I know I'm different.”

Lil Durk partnered with J. Cole for an instant hit that not only spoke to the youth but is also set to leave a positive mark on the next generation of fans who look up to the talented emcees. The OTF representative used his verse to address some of his previous mistakes and vowed to make more innovative moves.

4. 3 Headed Goat: “I cannot mention my homies inside of my songs 'cause I know they be trappin' a lot/ I can't keep taking these pills, when I'm in the trenches, they say I be cappin' a lot/ I know a n**ga who say he got rich off the dope, but I know he be actin' a lot/ I know some n**gas who say that they took down the city, but n**gas be lackin' a lot.”

Teaming up with Lil Baby and Polo G was no small task, but Lil Durk did what was necessary to stand out amongst his fellow rap superstar peers. His signature tone and strong delivery helped him create a moment fans will never forget on “3 Headed Goat.”

5. EVERY CHANCE I GET: “I'll give her $40-50,000 cash to start up a business/ I'll spend that s**t at the dentist/ I'd rather f**k her and pay up her rent for a year just to get out of her feelings.”

DJ Khaled knows how to get the best out of his collaborators. On “EVERY CHANCE I GET,” he successfully paired two of the hottest rappers in the game — Lil Durk and Lil Baby — and created a banger for the summer. Durk showed that he had no issue flexing hard on tracks.

6. Smurk Carter: “Back in 2010, I went to school with a Desert Eagle/ Sean John hoodie, with Shawn Carters in my Evisus/ Family treat me different, I had to walk 'round like I'm see through/ N**gas treat me like family.”

Lil Durk is a student of the game. He took inspiration from legends like Lil Wayne, JAY-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs in his hard-hitting track “Smurk Carter.” Although he is from the Midwest, he draws inspiration from the greats of the South and East Coast.

7. Back In Blood: “Pooh Shiesty, that's my dawg, but, Pooh, you know I'm really shiesty/ You told all them OT n**gas that you really slide?/ Tell the truth about your gang, b**ch, they really dyin’.”

The moment that Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood” came out was one to remember -- for Lil Durk as well. His impactful guest verse on Shiesty’s standout track turned a violent drill song into a massive radio hit overnight. Durk’s chilling lyrics and impressive delivery helped solidify a hit for the 1017 Records signee.

8. Laugh Now Cry Later: “We in Atlanta, I buy her a wig, she tellin' me, ‘Tae is the best’/ Point at the n**ga who act like a killer, but you only one from the 'net/ I'm like DaBaby, I'm not just a rapper, you play with me, you gon' get stretched.”

With a big budget rollout for Drake’s Certified Lover Boy era in progress at the time, this feature verse was a massive look for the bubbling street star. Durkio’s charisma and strategic lines helped him address the opps while submitting a playlist-friendly verse — the star-studded visual featured cameos from Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr. and social media comedian Druski.

9. What Happened To Virgil: “I love the trenches, this s**t is eternal/ Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?/ I wish my brother had made it out surgery/ I be up thinkin', that s**t do be hurtin' me.”

After the death of fellow Chicago legend and visionary Virgil Abloh, Lil Durk tagged Gunna to drop an ode to the famous fashion designer and DJ. His infectious hook and catchy bars helped make the somber tune a popular smash for Hip Hop fans across the globe.