Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Genetics are wild, and in Hollywood, sometimes it feels like the universe copy-pasted one superstar into another. The resemblance between some celebrity kids and their famous parents is so uncanny that it can feel like looking at a real-life time machine. Whether it is an unmistakable facial structure, signature smirk or even the way they carry themselves, these celebrity offspring are the definition of "like mother (or father), like child." From Hip Hop legends to R&B royalty, these stars didn’t just inherit their parents’ genes — they practically stole their faces. Check out this list that features a few with the most uncanny resemblances.

1. O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Ice Cube

Ice Cube didn’t just pass down his legendary rhyming ability — his son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., looks like he stepped right out of Boyz n the Hood. The resemblance was so spot-on that when O’Shea played his father in Straight Outta Compton, many people thought they were watching old footage of Cube himself. With the same signature scowl, voice and mannerisms, there is no denying the N.W.A. legend's genes run strong.

2. Tracee Ellis Ross and Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross inherited her mother’s signature beauty, elegance and unstoppable charisma. The “black-ish” actress and style icon shares Diana Ross’ stunning bone structure, radiant smile and undeniable star power. While Tracee paved her own lane in Hollywood, she’s never shied away from celebrating her mother’s legendary impact in music and fashion.

3. Damon Wayans Jr. and Damon Wayans Sr.

Damon Wayans Jr. is the spitting image of his father, Damon Wayans Sr. Not only do they share the same facial features, but they both have an effortless comedic charm that keeps audiences laughing. From “In Living Color” to “New Girl,” the Wayans family dynasty is alive and well, proving funny (and good looks) run in the bloodline.

4. Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet could easily pass as sisters instead of mother and daughter. From their striking eyes to their bohemian-chic style, the resemblance between the “Big Little Lies” actress and the "A Different World” icon is undeniable. With her mother’s effortless cool and her father, Lenny Kravitz’s, rockstar energy, Zoë is the perfect blend of both parents.

5. Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé

Image Image Credit LISA O'CONNOR / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The older Blue Ivy gets, the more she morphs into a mini version of Beyoncé. From her fierce stage presence to her flawless facial structure, she inherited Queen Bey’s genes. Whether she’s performing alongside her mother or flexing her superstar confidence, Blue Ivy is already proving that talent and beauty run in the Carter family.

6. Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Willow is the ultimate mix of her parents, but she’s Jada Pinkett Smith’s twin through and through. From their sharp cheekbones to their bold sense of style, the mother-daughter duo shares an undeniable resemblance. Willow has also inherited Jada’s fearless approach to life, embracing her individuality in both music and fashion.

7. Whoopi Goldberg and Emma Harris

Whoopi Goldberg rarely talks about her mother, Emma Harris, but one look at old photos and it is clear where she got her signature features. From their expressive eyes to their strong cheekbones, the resemblance is striking. Goldberg has often credited her mother for shaping her resilience and work ethic, proving that beauty and strength go hand in hand.

8. Lizzo and Shari Johnson-Jefferson

Lizzo’s confidence and charisma can be traced straight back to her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson. The “Special” singer has shared several photos of her mom, showing just how much they resemble each other. With their similar smiles and infectious energy, it is clear where Lizzo gets her star power.

9. John David Washington and Pauletta Washington

Image Image Credit Elyse Jankowski / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pauletta Washington and John David Washington Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When John David Washington first entered Hollywood, people couldn’t stop talking about how much he looked like his father, Denzel Washington. But if you look closer, he takes after his mother, Pauletta Washington, just as much. With his mother’s radiant features and his father’s undeniable presence, John David is a perfect blend of both parents.

10. Keri and Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi could easily pass as her mother Keri Shahidi’s twin. The “grown-ish” star has her mom’s striking facial structure, expressive eyes and natural beauty. Beyond looks, Yara has credited her mother for inspiring her activism and passion for education.

11. Sanaa Lathan and Eleanor McCoy

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sanaa Lathan and Eleanor McCoy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Sanaa Lathan didn’t just inherit her mother Eleanor McCoy’s acting chops — she also got her stunning looks. The Love & Basketball star is a near mirror image of her mother, who was once a Broadway dancer. From their high cheekbones to their radiant smiles, the resemblance is undeniable.

12. Skai Jackson and Kiya Cole

Image Image Credit Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skai Jackson and Kiya Cole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Skai Jackson and her mother, Kiya Cole, share an uncanny resemblance. The former Disney star often shares photos of her mom, showing off their identical smiles and flawless skin. With Kiya as her biggest supporter, Skai has embraced her natural beauty and confidence.

13. Nico Parker and Thandiwe Newton

Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

If you’ve ever mistaken Nico Parker for a young Thandiwe Newton, you’re not alone. The Dumbo actress looks just like her mother, from their delicate features to their stunning curls. With a rising career in Hollywood, Nico is proving that talent and beauty run deep in the family.

When it comes to celebrity families, some resemblances are too striking to ignore. Whether it is the Ice Cube-O’Shea Jackson Jr. time warp or Blue Ivy Carter's transformation into young Beyoncé, these famous kids are living proof that strong genes — and star power — run in the family. From music and movies to comedy and activism, these duos aren’t just lookalikes. They’re continuing their family’s legacy in their own iconic ways.