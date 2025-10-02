Image Image Credit Kevin Sabitus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar put on the halftime show of a lifetime during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, which featured appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, DJ Mustard and a crip-walking Serena Williams. The Sunday (Feb. 9) celebration was also full of socially charged imagery and, as many correctly guessed, direct references to the Compton MC’s 2024 battle with Drake. In addition to making light of the OVO star’s ongoing lawsuit with UMG, Lamar broke out an extra special version of “Not Like Us” for the entire Caesars Superdome to rap along to.

Drake shots aside, the overall result was a masterfully crafted performance rich in symbolism, cultural commentary and personal narrative. Through striking visuals such as dancers in red, white and blue tracksuits, a black Buick GNX symbolizing his sixth studio LP’s personal subject matter and Jackson’s satirical portrayal of “Uncle Sam,” Lamar delivered a powerful critique of American society while celebrating Black culture as a whole.

What made it truly exceptional was the balance between entertainment and provocation. Lamar challenged viewers to think and engage with the messages beyond the music.

Following the set, peers across all forms of entertainment hopped on social media to praise the performance and production. In separate Instagram clips, DJ Quik and Snoop Dogg cheered on their West Coast associate at home. Rising Top Dawg Entertainment star Doechii, who took snaps in the stadium before the Super Bowl kicked off, gave her flowers in a heartfelt post on X. “Congratulations, SZA and Kendrick!” she wrote. “So proud of y'all. So inspired.”

NBA icon-turned-NFL franchise owner Magic Johnson also provided a positive review. “Kendrick Lamar brought the house down tonight in his halftime performance!” the Washington Commanders executive declared. “I loved his song selection, and the production was amazing! SZA sounded great, and I loved seeing my friend Serena Williams and my good friend Samuel L. Jackson as ‘Uncle Sam’!” Actor Ben Stiller, Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike and many others shared similar sentiments.

Fresh off the stage and following the release of new songs for SOS Deluxe: LANA, SZA extended sincere appreciation to her frequent collaborator. “THANK YOU, Kendrick Lamar, for consistently putting the world on your back at all times. Thank you for lifting me up. Thank you for encouraging me and being so willing to bend to whatever I may need. Thank you to your incredible team and mine!” she expressed. “You’re a prophet, but you knew that. I wasn’t nervous today. I was ready to rep for [you]. For US. Thank you God, Dot and the NFL for this opportunity.”

Check out plenty of other reactions below.