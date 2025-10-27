Image Image Credit Slaven Vlasic / Stringer via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images, and Paul Archuleta / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott, Tyla, Lori Harvey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Celebrities have gotten really into the smoothie business, at least Erewhon’s version of it. With brand collaborations more popular than ever, the California-based grocery chain has become the go-to destination for all kinds of celebrities to release limited-edition drinks featuring wellness ingredients. Whether the social media hype actually justifies the nearly $20 price tag, though, is between the consumer and their wallet.

In 2025 alone, Travis Scott introduced the Storm Storm Smoothie, just months after Tyla debuted her own creamy fruit drink to promote her single “Bliss.” Before them, stars like Winnie Harlow, Nara Smith, and perhaps the original smoothie queen herself, Hailey Bieber, have all created their own colorful, health-boosting concoctions.

With that in mind, REVOLT took a closer look at eight celebrities with Erewhon smoothies worth knowing. See the full list below.

1. Travis Scott

Name any industry, and chances are, Travis Scott probably already has a brand deal in it. Sneakers, cereal, McDonald's meals — you name it, the Houston rapper has done it. So, it's hardly surprising he reportedly became the first Grammy-winning rapper (at least traditionally speaking) to collaborate with Erewhon. The Storm Storm Smoothie, named after his and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, is made with dragon fruit, pineapple, and spinach, which explains its purple-and-green color.

Of course, the rollout was just as creative. In the teaser, Scott and his Cactus Jack signees Don Toliver and Sheck Wes pull up to an Erewhon store after hours and make the Storm Storm Smoothie from scratch.

2. Hailey Bieber

You can’t talk Erewhon smoothies without mentioning Hailey Bieber. After all, she single-handedly convinced people it’s perfectly reasonable to drop nearly $20 on a fruit drink instead of, you know, making it at home. The Strawberry Skin Glaze Smoothie, which debuted in 2022, includes a who's-who of wellness ingredients: sea moss, chlorella, spirulina, collagen, and more.

According to Business Insider, Erewhon was selling around 40,000 of these bad boys per month. Safe to say, the Strawberry Skin Glaze Smoothie has been a serious cash cow for the grocery chain.

3. Tyla

Named after her single “Bliss,” Tyla’s pink-and-yellow Bliss Smoothie dropped on the heels of her Coachella debut. It’s a more tropical spin on Erewhon’s beloved lineup, blending mango, pineapple, and lemon. As the South African songstress pointed out in her tutorial, it’s also packed with collagen, which “helps with your hair, your nails, your skin.”

In her own words, drink the Bliss Smith if you “just wanna be fresh and a bad b**ch.” If it can get us anywhere near Tyla’s flawless complexion, we’ll take one daily, please and thank you.

4. Winnie Harlow

Another tropical addition, Winnie Harlow’s Island Glow Smoothie took inspiration from her Caribbean heritage. The blue, red, and yellow hues came courtesy of pineapple, dragon fruit, blue spirulina, and a rich coconut milk base. The smoothie also packed a splash of Barcode — the beverage brand founded by Harlow’s partner, Kyle Kuzma — making it memorable in more ways than one.

5. The Kid LAROI

People can debate all day about whether a chocolate smoothie really counts as a smoothie, but to be fair, The Kid LAROI did throw in a banana and some daily greens. His The Girls Smoothie featured chocolate-flavored almond milk, almond butter, avocado, whey protein, and a pinch of sea salt. The Australian artist also earned bragging rights as the “first male musician to embark on the collab with Gen Z’s favorite LA grocer,” per UPROXX.

6. Shay Mitchell

You’ve seen her in “Pretty Little Liars,” probably loved her on Netflix’s “You,” and let’s be honest, Shay Mitchell is practically everywhere these days. In 2023, she partnered with Erewhon for the aptly named Not Béisic Smoothie, which blended cold brew, leafy greens, and — because this is LA we’re talking about — plant-based eggnog. The timing and name couldn’t have been more perfect.

7. Nara Smith

What’s not to love about Nara Smith, the model and influencer whose claim to fame (aside from being stunning, of course) is being able to make any dish from scratch? Erewhon wisely tapped into her culinary charm with the Wellness from Scratch Smoothie. The citrus-packed sip features a blend of orange juice, pineapple, mango, bananas, kefir, and almond milk, to name a few ingredients. She spent “a few months developing the most perfect smoothie,” so give credit where it’s due.

8. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey teamed up with Erewhon for a good cause and a great smoothie. Her Vanilla Matcha Smoothie launched with a portion of proceeds benefiting BLACK GIRLS ROCK, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting Black women in all fields. Ingredient-wise, it features matcha powder, vanilla syrup, Erewhon’s go-to oat milk, plus collagen and chlorella powder.

"The opportunity to connect our brand to more consumers will help like-minded, health-oriented individuals get their daily greens on the go," Sun Chlorella VP Jennifer Jimenez said in a press statement. "We're grateful to collaborate with Lori, an empowering figure who exemplifies beauty, vitality, and business acumen on such a fun-filled and beneficial campaign."