Since launching Cactus Jack Records, Travis Scott’s venture has become more movement than mere label. First introduced on a global scale through the surprise JACKBOYS compilation, the imprint developed a reputation for pushing creative boundaries in music, fashion and visual art. Now, with Jackboys 2 on the horizon — teased through a Harmony Korine-directed trailer and a full merch takeover — Scott’s roster is back in the spotlight.

What makes Cactus Jack distinctive is its ability to blur lines between artist and experience. Each member contributes something vital to the collective’s sound and identity, from Don Toliver’s warped croons to Sheck Wes’s unfiltered chaos. And while Travis remains the gravitational center, Cactus Jack is a full squad — not just a vanity platform.

Take a closer look at the current artists signed to the label and what they bring to the JACKBOYS 2 era.

1. Travis Scott: The visionary architect

There’s no Cactus Jack without Travis Scott. As the label’s founder and creative nucleus, Scott’s influence stretches beyond Hip Hop and into fashion, film, branding and digital experiences. After ASTROWORLD turned him into a global icon, he leveraged his reach to uplift new voices and build a world that reflects his own creative instincts. When JACKBOYS topped the Billboard 200, it was clear Scott’s vision extended far past solo stardom.

With JACKBOYS 2, Travis doubled down. The Harmony Korine-directed teaser trailer — featuring Scott beside a purple Lamborghini and a grazing horse — pretty much confirmed another genre-defying rollout. The album is set to include labelmates like Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and SoFaygo, with visuals, merch and a possible film component already in motion. As the label’s north star, Scott continues to prove that curation can be just as powerful as creation.

2. Chase B: The sonic backbone

Behind every Travis Scott tour, album rollout or club appearance is Chase B, who is much more than just the label DJ. The Houston native has been Scott’s right hand from early on, helping define the vibe of Cactus Jack from behind the decks and in the studio. His musical taste bridges the gap between underground cool and mainstream appeal, giving him a unique role as both performer and curator.

Beyond his work with Scott, Chase B released his own music and helped shape tracks like “Street Sweeper” with Swae Lee. He’s a master at blending rap, R&B and trap into cohesive playlists that feel like soundtracks to another universe. All that to say: Chase B’s role in the JACKBOYS series is nothing less than critical.

3. Sheck Wes: The wild card

Sheck Wes exploded onto the scene with “Mo Bamba,” an anthem that turned dorm rooms and arenas into mosh pits. His aggressive delivery, chaotic ad-libs and unpredictable presence made him a natural fit for Cactus Jack’s aesthetic. Signed through a joint deal with G.O.O.D. Music and Cactus Jack, Sheck quickly became the collective’s agent of mayhem — someone who might disappear for a while and then reappear with something unforgettable.

While his post-“Mo Bamba” career hasn’t been as high-profile, Sheck remains a crucial piece of the JACKBOYS puzzle. His raw charisma brings a street-level unpredictability to the label and the game as a whole. He was one of the first to react publicly when the JACKBOYS 2 trailer dropped by jumped into Scott’s comments with an all-caps “WTF IS WE DOIN.” That energy (wild, chaotic, unfiltered) is exactly what fans expect from his contributions to the overall movement.

4. Don Toliver: The breakout star

Don Toliver is Cactus Jack’s crown jewel when it comes to breakout success. After featuring on Scott’s “Can’t Say,” the Houston artist signed to the label and released his debut album Heaven or Hell in 2020. His syrupy, melodic flow — blending psychedelic R&B, trap production, and a distinctive Houston flavor — set him apart instantly. Since then, projects like Life of a DON, Love Sick and HARDSTONE PSYCHO have only expanded his range and visibility.

Additionally, Don became one of the few new-age artists who can thrive in both rap and pop spaces. He’s been tapped by the likes of Justin Bieber, Kali Uchis and Internet Money — but his roots remain with Cactus Jack. His ability to serve as a hook king and a headliner makes him an invaluable asset for the crew.

5. SoFaygo: The next generation

SoFaygo represents the future-facing edge of Cactus Jack. The Atlanta-raised artist rose through the SoundCloud and TikTok scenes, with his breakout single “Knock Knock” blowing up thanks to viral memes and edits. He was subsequently signed to the label and quickly gained a cult following for his high-pitched delivery, emotional vulnerability, and rage-adjacent sound.

His debut album, Pink Heartz, showcased a digital-era aesthetic full of bright synths, hyperpop undertones and anime references. He’s still in the early stages of mainstream recognition, but the potential is undeniable. Signing SoFaygo was a smart bet on Gen Z’s attention span and genre-fluid tastes — and having his presence on JACKBOYS 2 signals Scott’s continued investment in nurturing new talent who aren’t afraid to break the mold.

6. Wallie the Sensei: The street soul voice

After a cosign from none other than Kendrick Lamar, Wallie the Sensei is now one of the faces stepping into the Cactus Jack spotlight. With that said, he’s no rookie when it comes to storytelling through sound. Hailing from Compton, CA, Wallie built his name on emotionally raw street anthems that blur the line between rap and R&B. His breakout single, “Scandalous,” showcased his ability to channel pain into melody, setting him apart from the more rage-driven sounds dominating the underground. His voice — gravelly, reflective and hook-ready — brings a soulful grit to the label’s otherwise futuristic roster.

His inclusion into the JACKBOYS fold feels intentional, and it’s a nod to his West Coast authenticity. It’s simply a different kind of energy for the collective — one rooted in experience, reflection and survival.