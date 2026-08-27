Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B talked to Vogue Arabia about how her fashion choices and passion for style have helped shape her public image.

She addressed the rumors surrounding Maduka Okoye, describing their relationship and what surprised her about him.

Cardi also shared what inspired “AH HA” and explained the ways motherhood influences her music and priorities.

Cardi B is Vogue Arabia’s latest cover girl. On Thursday (Aug. 27), the “Up” rapper spoke with the publication about her lifelong love of fashion, Grow-Good Beauty, and balancing motherhood with superstardom, among a plethora of other topics.

“I always had a passion for fashion, and ever since I was a younger girl, I loved the style of Raven-Symoné,” the mother of four, who wore a white Georges Hobeika dress on one of the magazine’s several covers, explained. “I knew that I had to dress differently. Everyone around me was wearing Jordans and jeans, and I just wanted to dress in bold colours like Raven.”

She continued, “People might think that I don’t take a lot of things seriously. When it comes to dressing, when it comes to clothing, when it comes to putting everything together — from the hair to the feet — I don’t play. Everything counts.” Check it out below, then keep scrolling for some of the topics Cardi touched on.

Cardi B calls Maduka Okoye “very kind” amid romance speculation

Not long into their conversation, Cardi was asked about Nigerian soccer player Maduka Okoye, with whom she was spotted at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show and talking on a balcony during Paris Fashion Week in July, then again at The St. Regis Venice about two weeks later. “He was really sweet. When you see him on social media, he looks very strict, stern, but he is very kind,” she said.

When asked whether we might see more of the two together, Cardi answered, “I hope so.” Rumors about the pair began bubbling months after the Grammy-winning musician’s reported split from Stefon Diggs, who fathered her youngest child last year.

Cardi B says “AH HA” is aimed at people who think she’s worried about them

Elsewhere, the Bronx native spoke about her latest single “AH HA” and, more specifically, who it was aimed at. Although she didn’t name any names, the rapper explained, “This is for everyone who thinks I’m worried about them. I don’t care about you. There’s a lot of jealousy around me all the time. All the time! It comes from these girls who think I want their baby daddy or that they are equal to me. Also from these guys… From everybody!”

Cardi has been teasing the accompanying video, which arrives Friday (Aug. 28), along with a possible remix featuring Kash Doll, for quite some time. So, maybe — just maybe — she’ll eventually spill the tea on who rubbed her the wrong way enough to inspire the record.

Cardi B opens up about balancing motherhood and superstardom

Closing out her conversation with Vogue Arabia’s Manuel Arnaut, Cardi reflected on balancing the “life of a music superstar with that of motherhood.” While the AM I THE DRAMA? artist, like plenty of working parents with incredibly demanding careers, can't be there for every school event or milestone while touring, working on new music, or taking over fashion weeks, she hopes her children will get why.

“I try my best to have my kids around me as much as possible, but sometimes I can’t be with them. Mothers have to make sacrifices,” she shared, comparing her situation to lawyers who sometimes have to travel out of state for weeks at a time for certain cases. “They don’t make excuses. It’s sad, but we need to look at the bigger picture. I hope that my kids look at what I do and understand, ‘Mom was working her a** off.’”

“She wasn’t clubbing, she wasn’t dating, she wasn’t partying… Instead, she was making sacrifices for a better living, you know what I’m saying?” Cardi added.

As we’ve come to expect, the rapper looked as gorgeous as ever throughout her cover story, and if you’re a longtime fan, it’s definitely worth giving the full interview a read. Until then, take a look at more photos from the shoot below.