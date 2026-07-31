Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome at Caesars Superdome on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B released “AH HA” at midnight on Friday (July 31), marking her first solo single of 2026.

The summer anthem features confident bars and production from DJ SwanQo.

Beyond music, Cardi’s 2026 includes a sold-out headlining tour, a beauty launch, and major festival appearances.

Cardi B is here to save the summer once again. At midnight on Friday (July 31), the GRAMMY-winning rapper returned with “AH HA,” her first solo single 0f 2026 following last year’s AM I THE DRAMA?

“B**ches be swearin' they so f**kin' bad / I don’t see it / N**ga can't trap me, I won't keep it / B**ches really hate me, and so be it,” Cardi let's loose over a Detroit-esque instrumental produced by frequent collaborator DJ SwanQo (“Up,” “Bongos,” and “Pretty & Petty”).

Moments later, the mother of four raps, “It goes three, two, to the one in this b**ch / I'll give a h** exactly what she want in this b**ch / Black trucks at the club, look like Trump in this b**ch.” Cardi may not be too fond of Donald Trump, but she — much like countless other rappers — simply can’t resist dropping a good presidential reference.

By the record's third and final verse, she gives a shout-out to Kash Doll, who joined her on stage in March. Take a listen to “AH HA” below, then scroll for more on the track and Cardi’s already-momentous year.

Cardi gave fans very little notice before dropping “AH HA,” first teasing the release on Monday (July 27). “Hmmmmm… why not?” she wrote on X. A few days later, the New York native unveiled the cover art, which saw her wearing a red, white, and blue bikini featuring the Dominican Republic flag.

A closer look at Cardi B’s meteoric 2026 so far

As you’ve heard us mention many times before, Cardi is having an absolutely meteoric 2026. In February, she embarked on her first headlining run, the “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which sold out night after night while welcoming surprise guests like Kehlani, Lil’ Kim, and more. She followed that with the launch of Grow-Good Beauty, her not-so-secret to a thicker scalp and “booty-length certified hair.”

We also saw her take over Haute Couture Week, though not before shutting down the 2026 ESSENCE Festival with a show-stopping performance. REVOLT had the pleasure of catching up with the “Outside” rapper at the three-day event in New Orleans, where she revealed that she had “a lot, a lot, a lot” in store for the future.

“I’m just working on an empire,” she shared with us. "I'm working too because God forbid if something ever happens to me, my kids will be good." Check out our convo below.