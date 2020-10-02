Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B believes some social media users need to get in touch with reality amid viral debates about splitting finances in relationships.

The hot-button issue became a trending topic last year when Gabrielle Union revealed that she and Dwyane Wade equally share financial responsibilities for their Los Angeles area home, their daughter, Kaavia James, and their luxury trips. Some fans were floored that the retired NBA player shared financial responsibility for their lifestyle with the actress.

Wade eventually addressed the topic when he appeared on “Club Shay Shay” in June, explaining that during an argument with Union, he stated that they were in “my house that I paid for.” In that moment, she decided he would never be able to say something like that to her again, and thus their 50-50 split began. In the end, Wade noted that what works for his family does not have to be emulated by others, yet the debate about gender roles and expectations continues.

Cardi addressed the issue in a playful video with Wallo and Gillie Da King. The platinum-selling artist is the latest guest on "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," but her comments about the debate were captured after taping the episode. She argued that “If you and yo’ man make the same amount of money, right? But only your man is the one paying all the bills, how [are] y’all ever going to save up to buy a house or buy a business? ‘Cause he’s never going to be able to afford to. So, it’s like… certain things, it’s a joint thing to do, you know what I’m saying? It’s like a work together.”

She then stated that there is an air of delusion in the debate where women expect their partners to carry the financial load on their own. “The internet really be having people f**ked up from like real reality type s**t,” said Cardi, noting that most people likely witnessed their parents working to make ends meet together. “Y’all be acting like y’all don’t know what the f**k that is like no more. Come on… Y’all don’t be living in the real world.”

To hear more of her hot take on the 50-50 split, check out the post below.