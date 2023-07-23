Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images and John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and Elon Musk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is not afraid to take on a bully. She said so herself during the speech she gave at an event supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for president. So, it comes as no surprise that the rapper took Elon Musk to task for his critical remarks about her speaking out in favor of the Democratic candidate.

The Grammy Award-winning artist handled the duties of introducing Harris at a rally held in Wisconsin, Milwaukee, on Friday (Nov. 1). But before unleashing the full nine-minute unapologetic takedown of Donald Trump’s controversial politics, she encountered a teleprompter glitch. To remedy the brief setback, Cardi requested a crew member bring her cellphone to the stage so that she could continue her message without further issue.

On Twitter, someone used a clip of the incident in an attempt to make a mockery of her. They wrote, “LMAO Cardi B’s teleprompter was broken, and she had no idea what to do for over a minute until someone ran on the stage to give her a phone to read off. Holy embarrassing.” Musk is an outspoken supporter of Trump, who has made it a priority to retweet posts elevating the embattled politician and attacks on “legacy media," which he blames for censoring the truth.

Cardi’s speech was among the posts he reshared on Saturday (Nov. 2). He commented, “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.” With more than 80 million views and hundreds of thousands of combined likes and retweets, at the time of this writing, his snide words made their way back to Cardi.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist, who seldom holds back when addressing critics online, responded to the tech billionaire. She first wrote, “I’m not a puppet, Elon. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents [who] had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare. I’m a product of section 8. I’m a product of poverty, and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you.”

Musk had a wealthy upbringing and was raised under apartheid — a legal caste system that segregated people of color from white affluent communities in South Africa. She made certain to note his privileged background as she stated, “But you don’t know [anything] about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle,” before suggesting he direct his attention to the social app with, “P.S. fix my algorithm.”

The businessman purchased Twitter, which he has since rebranded as X, in a $44 billion deal in 2022. It has been speculated by many, including comedian D.L. Hughley, that the acquisition was motivated by Musk’s desire to shape a narrative ahead of the presidential election.