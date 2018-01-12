Image Image Credit Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt D.L. Hughley, Elon Musk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

D.L. Hughley is not holding back jokes or commentary regarding the 2024 presidential election. Millions of early voters have already cast ballots ahead of Election Day, Nov. 5, when the nation will determine if history will be made by electing its first woman president or see the return of a twice-impeached leader.

The latest polls suggest that with only two weeks of campaigning left, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican opponent former President Donald Trump are deadlocked in the race. And with the influx of social media platforms becoming a go-to news source, challenges in discerning truth from fact about candidates have become the norm.

As a result, countless accounts of false claims have fueled support and disdain for both Harris and Trump. Among the sources of misleading posts is Twitter. The platform was purchased by tech billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion in October 2022. One of his first initiatives was rebranding the app as X and reinstating Trump’s account, who had been banned for violating community rules.

The Tesla co-founder has been a supporter of the former president, even speaking at a voter town hall on his behalf in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Oct. 17 and at a campaign rally alongside the businessman weeks earlier on Oct. 5.

When Hughley joined radio personality Big Boy for a recent interview, he agreed that jokes about the political climate were “low hanging fruit” but did not mince words when speaking about Musk’s involvement in the election cycle. He first pointed out the purchase of Twitter.

“When you’re really, really rich, what do you buy? Media… And why do you buy it? Because you want to control the narrative. You want to be so rich that you tell people what to think,” The Original Kings of Comedy star said.

“Instead of X’s it should be three K’s,” Hughley half-jokingly quipped. Piggybacking on reports that suggest the app is struggling to get its revenue in the black, he continued to explain, “Even that tells you how much money you have and how important it is. I’ll lose money to shape a narrative. I’ll lose money to shape minds, to tell people what to think. Like, he’s literally the chief of dispensing misinformation, the chief of it. He’s AI, all these kinds of things, he’s said all kind of stuff, but that is how valuable having information is, the access to information.”

According to Reuters, Musk has poured $75 million into the political action committee America PAC. Their goal is to secure swing state voters for Trump. On Thursday (Oct. 17), the entrepreneur tweeted a petition offering $100 for signatures from registered voters under the guise of “support of free speech & right to bear arms.”

Catch the full D.L. Hughley interview below.