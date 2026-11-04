Image Image Credit Stefanie Keenan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends the Huda Duo Release Dinner at Pluto LA on September 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B revealed her son Grey’s face for the first time with an Instagram post on his first birthday.

The caption explained how carrying Grey gave her strength during an uncertain, high-pressure time.

Cardi also showed a jewelry set honoring Grey and her other three children.

Cardi B is giving the world a proper introduction to Baby Brim! On Wednesday (Nov. 4), the Grammy-winning rapper celebrated her youngest son’s very first birthday by finally sharing photos of his face. Grey, whom she shares with Stefon Diggs, is officially one year old.

“Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs!! It’s only been one year since meeting you, but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever,” Cardi wrote alongside a carousel featuring the birthday boy sitting on a bed in a baseball cap, wearing an adorable doctor costume, and several other photos. “I carried you through one of the most uncertain, high-pressured times of my life, but having you inside of me through it all gave me extra strength.”

“I was growing you inside of me, and at the same time you were giving me life! You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like. You light up my life and every room with your smile, your laugh, and your precious spirit,” she continued. The “AH HA” artist’s post also featured a video of her showing off tennis bracelets bearing the names of all four of her children — Wave, Kulture, Blossom, and Grey — along with a diamond necklace dedicated exclusively to her youngest.

Take a look at the birthday tribute below, then continue scrolling to see everything Cardi has revealed about Grey so far.

What has Cardi B shared about baby Grey so far?

As many may recall, Cardi and Diggs welcomed their first baby together on Nov. 4, 2025, just a few months after the AM I THE DRAMA? hitmaker revealed she was expecting during a sit-down with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings.”

“Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it!” she wrote on Instagram a little over a week after giving birth. Cardi continued, “I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me.” Similar to how she handled her pregnancy with Blossom, the mother of four hasn’t shared too much about the newest addition to the family. Of course, that also hasn’t stopped her from addressing rumors whenever they get out of hand.

Take, for example, last December, when Cardi responded to a fan who mistakenly believed Stefon Diggs’ clothing brand, Liem, was their baby boy’s name. “That is not his name. That’s my man’s brand, his clothing brand. B**ch, my man got three f**king jobs,” she clarified during an Instagram Live.

Grey is absolutely adorable, so hopefully we’ll get to see more of him in the future!