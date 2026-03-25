Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2271 -- Pictured: Rapper Cardi B during an interview on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B told Jimmy Fallon she has scaled back the hours she used to spend going back and forth with users on X, even though she once found it entertaining.

She discussed the “Little Miss Drama Tour” and why she flies over the crowd despite her fear of heights.

The Grammy Award winner is balancing touring, motherhood, and the upcoming launch of her Grow-Good Beauty brand.

Cardi B says she is a changed woman. On Tuesday (March 24) night, the “Hello” rapper stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she admitted that she has cut back on arguing with people on X (formerly known as Twitter).

During their conversation, Fallon asked the Bronx native what advice she would have given herself when she was first getting started. “I would tell myself, ‘Why are you arguing with people on Twitter? Why are you doing that, girl?’” she answered.

Fallon followed up by asking why, to which Cardi replied, “I don’t know, but it was fun. I had a good time.” She added, “I reduced the time… Before, I would argue for like 13 hours.” The late-night host humorously responded, “Wow, that’s a lot of time.” Anyone who’s followed the superstar online over the years already knows she’s the unofficial queen of clapbacks, whether she’s going back and forth with fans or responding to shade from her peers.

It probably also helps that Cardi is booked and busy these days. In February, the Grammy-winning musician launched the “Little Miss Drama Tour,” her first-ever headlining run. Along with that, she’s still balancing life as a mother of four and getting ready for the debut of Grow-Good Beauty in April. Watch the full clip below.

What else Cardi B shared during her Jimmy Fallon interview

A lot of those aforementioned topics came up during Cardi’s sit-down with Fallon. While talking about the “Little Miss Drama Tour,” he specifically brought up the part of the show where she flies over the crowd, usually during her performance of Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You (Remix).”

“Now, we’ve discussed this: You have a fear of heights… Cardi, why are you doing this?” Fallon asked. She hilariously answered, “For the plot.” The Invasion of Privacy artist went on to say, “I be like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to gag. This is going to gag them.’ You just have to do it.” Check out footage of her taking flight on tour below.