Image Image Credit Dominik Bindl / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Martha Stewart attend the Alexander Wang show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kulture stars in Grow-Good Beauty’s new campaign, highlighting her early involvement in the family brand.

Cardi B addressed criticism by explaining Kulture’s future role as owner, emphasizing long-term plans for the company.

The brand draws on Cardi B’s own journey, rooted in family traditions and homemade hair care recipes.

Kulture Kiari is getting an early lesson in the family business.

Cardi B’s eldest daughter takes center stage in a new Grow-Good Beauty campaign, bringing some back-to-school fun to the hair care brand her mom spent years building.

In the campaign video, the 8-year-old heads straight for the refrigerator with her hair in rollers and begins gathering ingredients for a homemade hair mask. “Where are the bananas? Here they are. And avocados. I need those for moisture. Oh, here's the rosemary,” she says before getting a whiff of the herb and adding, “Oh, that's strong.”

But after collecting everything for her DIY treatment, Kulture finds a much easier solution. “Or you can just use Grow-Good,” she says before blowing a kiss toward the camera and asking to add the product to her back-to-school list.

How did Cardi B respond to criticism about Kulture’s role in Grow-Good Beauty?

While plenty of the campaign’s charm comes from Kulture recreating the kitchen routine that helped inspire her mom’s brand, not everyone was sold on the cameo. One X user criticized Cardi B for involving her daughter in a beauty advertisement, writing, “Dragging your kids into beauty ads like this, moms, just ruins them later. Average celeb parent behavior lol.”

The Bronx rapper quickly made it clear that she sees Kulture’s involvement much differently. “This is not a beauty ad… This is a company that one day she’ll own,” she responded.

Her response also puts a different spin on the playful commercial: Kulture isn’t simply appearing in a campaign for her mom. Cardi is already thinking about the company as something her daughter could eventually inherit.

How did Cardi B’s hair journey inspire Grow-Good Beauty?

The kitchen setting is especially fitting considering Grow-Good’s beginnings. As REVOLT previously reported, Cardi developed the brand after years of navigating her own relationship with her hair, from getting a perm at 7 to experimenting with bleach as a teenager and eventually becoming more consistent with homemade treatments.

“I made Grow-Good because I really put the work in on my hair... I was doing my own masks in my kitchen, using what I already knew from my family’s recipes and what I learned from my own research,” she explained in an interview back in March. “I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage. And guess what? It worked. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody.”

Kulture has also been part of Cardi’s thinking about healthy hair beyond the latest campaign. The Grammy Award winner added that motherhood changed her perspective, particularly because her daughter also wants long hair. “I want her to have healthy hair so when she gets older, she already has a strong foundation,” she shared.

From raiding Mom’s refrigerator for avocados and rosemary to potentially running the business herself one day, Kulture may already be getting a head start.