Cam’ron broke down how his Reebok partnership fell through, what became of the music he made with Dr. Dre, and much more on “Talk With Flee.”

Dropping on Jan. 14, 2026, the “Heard it’s cold up there!” installment saw the rapper and host joined by Sen City and Larry Smith, who discussed Honor Up and Dame Dash’s production company being sold for a little over $100. From there, they segued into topics like Cam’ron’s Oh Boy cologne, shaving, and why Lil Wayne didn’t appear in the “Suck It Or Not (Touch It Or Not)” video.

1. On heat “going off” in certain places

Coming off his back-and-forth with a certain someone over that “heat off and rent due” joke, Cam’ron opened the episode with a temperature check. “It’s been chilly in a lot of studios lately, so pardon me if I got my hat and coat on,” he said, before joking that the “heat [has] been going off in a few joints.” There’s nothing quite like opening an episode with a petty jab, but the rapper-slash-host had plenty more topics to get through.

2. On “emergency friends” and places Cam’ron isn’t going in 2026

From there, Cam’ron continued his running list of things he refuses to entertain in 2026. Up first, the Harlem native wanted people to stop telling him they have an emergency, especially when they’re not “emergency friends.” He hilariously said, “I don’t know you like that for you to tell me you got an emergency… N**ga, I don’t know your last name!”

Next on his list, Cam’ron made it clear there are certain places he’s not going — and some of them aren’t even physical. “I’m not going out my way and I’m not going above and beyond,” he said. “I won’t be traveling to any of those destinations.”

3. On Dame Dash’s production company and ‘Honor Up’ being sold for close to $100

In 2025, Dame Dash’s Poppington LLC production company was auctioned off for just over $100, along with properties like the Cam’ron-starring Honor Up. Like many people, co-host Sen City was “confused” about how an entire movie could go for so little, but Larry Smith offered some clarity.

“I thought it was a video personally, so I don’t think it’s worth a lot. A hundred, man, that tells you everything that you really need to know,” Smith said. He later pointed out that, in addition to Honor Up, the highest bidder also received the rights to We Went To China, Too Honorable, and Welcome to Blakroc. According to Smith, when they screened the film in Las Vegas, people genuinely thought it was a rap video.

Even with Stacey Dash and Kanye West attached to the film, Cam’ron admitted he “didn’t appreciate” his own performance in it.

4. On Cam’ron’s unreleased collaborations with Dr. Dre

Believe it or not, there are several Cam’ron and Dr. Dre collaborations sitting on a hard drive that may never see the light of day. “Working with Dr. Dre was an absolute dream of mine. RIP [Irv Gotti], who put us in contract with Dr. Dre and then we went from there,” the Harlem native explained. “I see why Dr. Dre only got three albums: He’s a perfectionist.”

Cam’ron went on to say he “almost felt like a day-one rapper” when he and the Grammy-winning producer were cooking up music in the studio. “I never got a copy of the songs, and even if I had a copy of the song, I wouldn't release it without Dre’s approval,” he added.

Leaving the topic on one last note, Cam’ron shared, “Imagine all the music that’s held from Ice Cube, or MC Ren, or Eminem that he’s never put out.”

5. On why Lil Wayne didn’t appear in the “Suck It Or Not (Touch It Or Not)” video

Cam’ron’s admiration for Lil Wayne is something he brings up often on “Talk With Flee,” and midway through the episode, Sen asked why he never showed up in their “Suck It Or Not (Touch It Or Not)” video. “I have no idea. Probably just scheduling-wise,” the S.D.E. rapper answered. Of course, there were no hard feelings over it.

“He’s Cash Money and Young Money forever, but Wayne was Dipset to me, bro,” Cam added. “And I’m not talking about as a label. I’m talking about as a brother.”

6. On Fleeboks and why Cam’ron’s Reebok partnership ended

As some longtime fans of Cam’ron may recall, there was a point in time when he had his own Reebok sneakers. Nicknamed the Fleeboks, they released two colorways before the partnership ultimately fell through due to a change in ownership. Looking back on that moment, he said, “I did a lot of good business with Reebok. I have nothing bad to say about them whatsoever.”

When his co-hosts pushed the idea of rekindling the partnership — especially with Shaquille O’Neal having a stake in Authentic Brands Group, the parent company of Reebok — Cam’ron said he’s “available.” Notably, only two of the four planned installments hit shelves in the mid-2010s.

7. On why Cam’ron doesn’t do shows overseas

Cam’ron may have a lot of fans overseas, but touring abroad is something he’s admittedly cautious about. “If I can make the same money here, then I’d rather do less traveling,” he explained. “I don’t like to go outside the country too much unless I really know the laws, man.” The rapper even recalled a time Juelz Santana got bit in the leg by a police dog because it thought he’d stashed weed “in his nuts.”

Moments later, he brought up Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia and Wiz Khalifa getting in trouble for lighting up a joint at the Beach, Please! Festival in Romania. “It’s no place like America,” the “Hey Ma” hitmaker added. Needless to say, Cam is careful about going places that are less lenient with their laws.