Last Friday (March 1), Cardi B dropped off a new single titled "Like What (Freestyle)." In addition to its revealing Offset-directed video, the song caught a lot of attention for a lyric that many perceived to be a diss to a certain fashion company. "Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain't what you want," she rapped on the hard-hitting cut.

After receiving plenty of responses (including a positive one from Coach's Twitter account), Cardi hopped on Instagram Live to address the line. “Yo, I’m getting jumped. I be feeling like people from New York... live in our own little world, right?” she stated to her followers. “I’m getting jumped because everybody’s like, ‘B**ch, what’s wrong with Coach?'" She then explained how Cam'ron's "Hey Muma" is directly responsible for the reference.

"I used to wear my little Coach rain boots all the f**king time. Then this n**ga Cam'ron come with this," she said before playing the Dipset star's verse from the song, which went, "Still riding coach, need a Coach bag, let me coach you, no coach tags, get rid of that Coach bag."

"So when I was doing this song, that's what I was thinking about," Cardi added. "I'm not trying to be on some rich s**t or anything. This is just some real New York s**t. I ain't tryna offend none of y'all. I'ma go buy me a Coach bag tomorrow."

On Monday (March 4), Cam'ron decided to joke with the Bronx talent after catching wind of the livestream. "Yo, Cardi B, this ain’t 'Bardi B.' Stand on them bars!" the Harlem legend wrote on Instagram. "I followed you 10 years ago 'cause you ain’t give a f**k! Now you’re copping a plea! How [do you say], ‘Ain’t on no rich s**t’ and you RICH? F**k them people. You earned the right to wear what the f**k you want. I miss Highbridge Cardi. Now you’re snitching on me 13 years later? Glad we ain’t do no crime together. Just kidding (a lil' bit). Love you, sis."