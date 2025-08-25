Image Image Credit Michael Hickey / Contributor via Getty Images, Michael Hickey / Contributor via Getty Images, and Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since launching her pro career with the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark has helped usher in an entirely new level of excitement for women’s basketball. Even before being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she made NCAA history as the all-time Division I scoring leader — across both men’s and women’s basketball.

Clark is also making history off the court. At the draft, she became the first player across both leagues to be dressed by Prada for the occasion. Like many players, she’s been turning the WNBA tunnel (aka the walkway from arena to the locker room) into her personal runway, using it to show off her style in all its different forms.

“Usually, I wear sweatpants and sweatshirts all the time. I’m busy, I play basketball. But other than that, I feel like I’m very simple. I like simple things,” Clark told Women's Wear Daily during the night of the 2024 WNBA Draft. “I feel like I’m trying to get out of my comfort zone a little bit [now]. I mean, I’m definitely gonna show up in a Nike Tech fleece here and there.”

Though fashion isn’t usually her top priority, the point guard has had her share of memorable looks. REVOLT rounded up 11 of Caitlin Clark’s best fashion moments, see the list below.

1. Her Prada look at ESPN+'s "Full Court Press" premiere

Image Image Credit Michael Hickey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Clark brought big Prada energy to the premiere of ESPN+’s “Full Court Press,” which fittingly took place on the Fever’s home turf in Indianapolis. She wore a white tank top featuring the Italian brand’s signature triangle logo, styled under a cropped jacket with matching trousers. As you’ll quickly find out, Prada is just one of the designer labels she can’t get enough of.

2. Her arrival before facing the New York Liberty

Image Image Credit Michael Hickey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The WNBA star arrived at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse in June 2025 ready to make a statement — both in the tunnel and on the court. For her first game back from a left quad injury, Clark chose a striped T-shirt tucked into high-waisted jeans with patent leather loafers. She topped it with a bright red jacket, which perhaps couldn't be a more spot-on tribute to the home squad.

3. The 2024 WNBA Draft

Image Image Credit Sarah Stier / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

For her big night at the 2024 WNBA Draft, the athlete arrived at the Brooklyn Academy of Music wearing head-to-toe Prada. Clark wore a satin shirt and skirt combo over a rhinestone-studded top. As People pointed out, it was the first time Prada dressed an athlete for either the NBA or WNBA draft.

4. Her strapless jumpsuit ahead of the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game

Image Image Credit Andy Lyons / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Some days call for something simple, especially when you’re one of the most talked-about stars on the court. While walking the tunnel at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in June 2024, Clark wore a strapless denim jumpsuit with hip cutouts. She completed the look with her usual accessories: a shoulder bag, pumps and a bit of gold jewelry.

5. The 2024 A Year In TIME dinner

Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

It’s not often (though definitely not impossible) that Clark pops out in a dress, but some moments call for a little extra effort. After being named TIME’s Athlete of the Year in 2024, she showed up to the magazine’s A Year in TIME dinner in a black gown with a plunging neckline and jeweled straps in the shape of flowers.

6. Her gray suit before going up against the Dallas Wings

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The classic suit is something many WNBA stars have put their own spin on, and thank goodness for that. While arriving for the Fever’s July 2025 game against the Dallas Wings, Clark suited up in a gray blazer and matching trousers. Her best accessory, aside from the shoulder bag, was that bright smile of hers.

7. Her Gucci fit during 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend

Image Image Credit Alex Slitz / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

WNBA All-Star Weekend gave all our favorites — A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese and, of course, Clark — a chance to show out, and not just on the court this time. With the league’s best players all in one place, the spotlight couldn’t have been brighter. Here, the Iowa native wore a cream short-sleeve top and brown leather skirt, both of which came from Gucci.

8. Her pre-playoff tunnel look

Clark ruled the regular season during her rookie year with the Fever — and let’s not forget how she owned the court during preseason, too — so naturally, she didn’t disappoint when the playoffs rolled around. Her leather trench coat is everything. We’d also be remiss not to mention her big burgundy bag, which turned out to be the perfect match for those heels.

9. Her casual look ahead of the Commissioner’s Cup game

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The WNBA star kept it casual ahead of the Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun, which, spoiler alert, ended in a win. She chose a crop top and high-waisted jeans for the Commissioner’s Cup game, rounding out the relatively simple look with comfy sneakers and a mini top-handle bag.

10. Her sheer Armani dress during 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend

Image Image Credit Alex Slitz / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

It may not have been her usual Prada, but best believe Clark looked just as stunning in Armani. During the 2024 All-Star Weekend, she embraced the see-through trend in a semi-sheer dress that tapered into a more fitted skirt. As for the rest, the basketball star went with Versace for her bag and pumps, and yes, both were stamped with the brand's signature Medusa logo.

11. Her animal print pants ahead of a game against the Atlanta Dream

Image Image Credit Michael Hickey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caitlin Clark Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

If there’s one basketball player who loves a good animal print, it’s Clark. Ahead of her game against the Atlanta Dream on July 11, 2025, she showed up in leopard pants paired with a navy top cropped just above the waist.