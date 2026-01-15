Image Image Credit Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Busta Rhymes performs onstage during New Year’s Eve event Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

These lesser-known Busta Rhymes tracks highlight his ability to experiment with sound and flow across eras.

The list includes rare B-sides, soundtrack appearances, and album cuts that never got mainstream attention.

Busta’s deep cuts reveal a consistent commitment to lyrical complexity and creative risk-taking.

Busta Rhymes’ catalog doesn’t just run on radio singles and blockbuster guest verses. His albums stay packed with deep cuts that show how he builds worlds inside records with rapid-fire cadences, crowd-commanding pockets, and production choices that swing from gritty East Coast swing to movie score intensity.

The best part about digging past the obvious highlights is how many of these songs feel like private conversations with longtime listeners. You catch him sharpening his tone, testing new flows, and locking in with producers who understand his voice as an instrument. Even when he’s surrounded by the Flipmode camp, Busta still sounds like the final boss.

In no particular order, below are 17 deep cuts and hard-to-find extras that never received a major push. Some come from classic albums; others live on soundtrack placements, promo-only releases, and single B-sides that likely slipped past casual fans.

1. Legend of The Fall Offs

The closing track on The Big Bang was produced by Dr. Dre and built around a sample of Return to Forever’s “Do You Ever.” Busta rapped in a low, deliberate tone, describing careers collapsing under their own hype while he digged figurative graves for those who “fell off.” The song’s eerie shovel sounds and sparse drums turned it into a cautionary finale about staying relevant in a ruthless industry.

2. Why We Die

Placed late on Anarchy, Busta linked with DMX and JAY-Z over production by P. Killer for Trackz. Instead of a posse cut built on punchlines, all three leaned into mortality and survival: DMX opened with spiritual self-audit and “ghosts,” JAY-Z questioned why the good die young while describing paranoia and guilt, and Busta closed by tying street consequence to legacy and what he leaves his kids.

3. Everybody Rise

Produced by Nottz, this early cut on E.L.E.: The Final World Front acted as a rallying call. Busta spoke directly to his audience about unity and progress, flipping motivational language over hard-driving drums. It’s a spark that showed his preacher-like command long before motivational rap became common.

4. You Can’t Hold the Torch

Featuring Q-Tip and Chauncey Black, this Big Bang track was produced by J Dilla and sampled Minnie Riperton’s “Inside My Love.” The collaboration reunited Busta and Q-Tip’s chemistry from the Native Tongues era. Lyrically, it’s about lineage and originality — Busta warns imitators that not everyone can carry the “torch” of true creativity.

5. Riot

From It Ain’t Safe No More…, “Riot” found Busta trading precision for raw energy. Produced by Mr. Porter, the song used the word “riot” as both a metaphor for chaos and a call for intensity. The verses moved like a live performance, as they were short, loud, and packed with crowd-control commands.

6. Against All Odds

Track six on E.L.E. brought in Flipmode Squad with production from Jamal. The crew traded verses about perseverance, street survival, and loyalty, connecting the album’s apocalyptic theme to real-world pressure. It captured the chemistry of Flipmode at its peak without resorting to a glossy single.

7. Decision

Back On My B.S.’ “Decision” brought in Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, and Common, with Mr. Porter handling production. Instead of a flex record, Busta & Co. focused on people who made the choice to stand by you as friends, which matches the hook’s repeated commitment to show up and stay solid through rough patches.

8. Turn Me Up Some

Also from It Ain’t Safe No More…, this J Dilla-produced record channeled pure performance energy. Busta used volume as metaphor, as he’s demanding attention, not just louder speakers. The production left space for his voice to punch through, and he filled it with rhythmic precision.

9. I’ll Hurt You

Released in 2005 during The Big Bang sessions, this non-album collaboration with Eminem was produced by Dr. Dre and Scott Storch. Both rappers traded threats and technical flexes over a menacing beat, treating lyrical dominance like combat. While this song never appeared on an album, a later connection on “Calm Down” found its way to E.L.E. 2.

10. Coming Off

A B-side tied to the “Dangerous” single, “Coming Off” captured Busta in full competition mode. He fired off verses about skill and crowd reaction over a stripped-down beat built for DJs. It was the kind of record that kept hardcore fans loyal through every album cycle.

11. The Finish Line

Closing The Coming, this DJ Scratch-produced track flipped Arif Mardin’s “Street Scene: Dark Alleys.” Busta narrated a story of reckless living leading to downfall, blending moral caution with cinematic imagery. It was a grim counterbalance to the album’s breakout singles, proving his storytelling chops beyond pure flow.

12. Far Away

A promo single with Hurricane G and production by Diamond D, “Far Away” never landed on an album. The verses revolve around escaping stress and fake surroundings, with both rappers using distance as a metaphor for peace of mind. It’s a mellow snapshot of Busta’s sound between The Coming and When Disaster Strikes….

13. Do It To Death

Produced by Rockwilder, this E.L.E. standout was all drive and repetition. Busta rapped about excess and intensity, doing everything “to death” as a declaration of dominance. The record’s quick runtime and pounding drums made it feel like a live-show intermission.

14. You Won’t Tell, I Won’t Tell

Another 1997 “Dangerous”-era B-side, this collaboration with Greg Nice was released on the maxi-single and never placed on an album. Over a playful, bounce-heavy beat, Busta and Greg traded call-and-response bars about parties and discretion. It’s a lighthearted detour that still showcased his command of cadence.

15. Live to Regret

Featured on the Set It Off soundtrack, this DJ Scratch production included vocals from Meka. The record was tied directly to the film’s themes of fast money, betrayal, and aftermath. Busta warned about reckless moves leading to regret, blending street caution with cinematic storytelling that matched the movie’s tone.

16. Still Shining

Produced by J Dilla (alongside The Ummah) for The Coming, “Still Shinin’” bridges Busta’s Leaders of the New School past with his solo rise. He raps about perseverance and artistic pride, declaring himself “still shining” despite industry changes. The record also nods to his “Scenario (Remix)” roots, anchoring his evolution in familiar rhythm.

17. Do It Like Never Before

This B-side to “Gimme Some More,” produced by Rockwilder, captured the competitive energy of late-’90s Busta. He ran through boasts about work ethic and originality, reminding listeners that he can top himself on a leftover cut. It’s proof that even his throwaways were built with intention.