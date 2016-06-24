Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Clark Kent Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), The Source and other publications reported on the death of DJ Clark Kent. Not long after, several Hip Hop peers hopped on social media to debunk what was revealed to be a rumor gone viral.

“DJ Clark Kent has not passed away,” shared DJ Scratch in an Instagram message. “Stop traumatizing the family [by] posting he has passed!” In addition to screenshotting Scratch's post on his own account, Pete Rock added, “A lot of y'all online need to get a life. Quick to report some s**t. [Shaking my f**king head]. [I] can't stand some of y'all.”

Image Image Credit Screenshot from Pete Rock’s Instagram Image Alt Pete Rock Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Taking to Twitter, Angie Martinez debunked the news with an announcement of her own. “The article that The Source and others have posted about the passing of DJ Clark Kent is false,” she wrote. “Clark is home with his family. Please refrain from sharing any other false information. It is hurtful, deeply irresponsible, and untrue.”

The Source then delivered an explanation of the error to the Power 105.1 talent, stating, “The Source was contacted by a family member who brought that information to us as it was reported on other outlets. We are pleased to hear of the well-being of DJ Clark Kent and apologize to the family for reporting the false information.” Martinez responded to the website, assuring that said contact “was not a credible source.” Clark Kent hasn’t yet spoken on the situation.

Back in August, it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that a documentary on the iconic beatsmith is in the works. Titled God’s Favorite DJ: The Story of DJ Clark Kent, the film serves as Martinez's directorial debut and will feature appearances from JAY-Z, Questlove, and more.

“DJ Clark Kent is a rare gem whose influence is seen in nearly every era of Hip Hop’s history books,” Martinez expressed. “With our 50-year-old culture susceptible to outside perspective and agenda, it’s important that we spotlight the heroes who push the art form with purity and authenticity. I am honored to help share Clark’s many truths with the world.”