Image Image Credit Gardiner Anderson / New York Daily News via Getty Images Image Alt New York City Council member Chi Osse walks out of the NYPD 79th Precinct stationhouse on Tompkins Ave. in Brooklyn, New York after being released following his arrest during an eviction protest on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chi Ossé was taken into custody during a Brooklyn demonstration tied to an alleged deed theft dispute involving a longtime resident.

He was reportedly charged with obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct after protesters did not comply with dispersal orders.

The incident has drawn renewed attention to deed theft complaints in New York City and proposals related to eviction protections for homeowners disputing property transfers.

Council member Chi Ossé was arrested Wednesday (April 22) after joining demonstrators in Bedford-Stuyvesant who were trying to stop the eviction of a longtime resident tied to an alleged deed theft case. The lawmaker, who represents the neighborhood, has been outspoken about housing justice and protecting Black homeowners from displacement.

Videos shared online showed tense moments outside the property as protesters gathered while city marshals prepared to carry out the eviction. In footage posted to his social media account, Ossé is heard asking officers, “What are you doing?” as police moved in on another demonstrator. Moments later, officers grabbed the council member and took him to the ground before placing him in handcuffs.

According to POLITICO, police charged Ossé with one count of obstructing governmental administration and two counts of disorderly conduct. He was among five people arrested after authorities said protesters ignored commands to disperse.

After his release from the 79th Precinct, the 28-year-old said he was injured during the arrest.

“I will absolutely be filing a misconduct report against the officers who slammed me on the ground. I urge the other folks who were taken into captivity to do the same,” he told POLITICO. He also said his face was sore and that he felt “dizzy” after being “manhandled.”

In a statement shared on social media during his detention, Ossé’s office said he was arrested while defending constituent Carmella Charrington, who has lived in her home for six decades. The statement added, “Not another Black homeowner should have their home stolen. Until deed theft ends, we will fight every single day.”

What is deed theft, and why does it matter in New York City?

Deed theft is a form of property fraud where ownership of a home is allegedly transferred without the true owner’s consent, often through forged or misleading paperwork. It has become a growing concern across New York City, especially in communities of color. According to CBS News, complaints to the New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office jumped from 149 in 2023 to 517 in 2025. Officials say rising awareness may be part of the increase, but prosecutors have also warned that the crime is becoming more common.

Ossé has called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to create an eviction moratorium for homeowners facing alleged deed theft disputes. After his arrest, he told reporters outside the precinct, “The ball is in the governor’s court. She has the power to prevent this from happening again in the future,” per POLITICO.

Who is Chi Ossé?

Ossé is a Democratic New York City Council member representing the 36th District in Brooklyn, which includes Bedford-Stuyvesant and North Crown Heights. First elected in 2021, he made history as the Council’s youngest member at the time and one of its first Gen Z voices. Before taking office, Ossé was known as an organizer during the Black Lives Matter movement. Since joining the Council, he has focused on housing affordability, public safety reform and legislation aimed at easing everyday costs for New Yorkers.