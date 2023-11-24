Image Image Credit Mitchell Gerber/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DMX Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the canon of Hip Hop anthems, few songs have lived as many lives as DMX’s “Party Up (Up in Here).” Released at the turn of the millennium, the Swizz Beatz-produced single became the Ruff Ryders frontman’s biggest commercial hit — a chant-sparking, stadium-rattling track that still echoes through sports arenas and clubs around the world. But behind the wild hook and universal bounce lies a layered story of rejection, frustration and quiet retaliation.

What many fans never realized is that “Party Up” wasn’t just a party record. It was a diss, a lyrical response to a feud involving Kurupt and Foxy Brown that spilled into the open just months earlier. The record’s journey from modest beginnings to a global smash built around venomous verses is a case study in Hip Hop alchemy: The kind of unlikely hit that feels inevitable in hindsight.

This is the full story of how “Party Up” came to be, and why its legacy runs deeper than most remember.

From studio hesitation to career-defining smash

Swizz Beatz knew the beat for “Party Up (Up in Here)” had potential the moment he made it. But when he first played it for DMX, the Yonkers rapper wasn’t convinced. In a KDAY interview, Swizz recalled that X initially thought the beat was too upbeat, too celebratory. “At that time, the beat was too party and happy,” he said. Swizz saw the track as a hit, but X felt it didn’t align with his raw, confrontational energy.

What ultimately emerged was a contradiction that made the record work: Swizz’s infectious, horn-laced production collided with some of the most aggressive and disrespectful verses in DMX’s catalog. The song became the second single off ...And Then There Was X and peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. It went on to become DMX’s most commercially successful song in the U.S., earning a triple platinum certification from the RIAA.

Backstory and beef: From “Callin’ Out Names” to “Party Up”

The full story behind “Party Up” didn’t surface until much later. Prior to that song’s arrival, Tha Dogg Pound’s Kurupt released a diss track titled “Callin’ Out Names,” which took aim at various artists and specifically targeted DMX over his rumored relationship with Foxy Brown. Kurupt rapped, “Mothaf**k D, mothaf*** M, only X I know is Xzibit or RBX,” a direct jab suggesting the Yonkers legend was unwelcome on the West Coast.

DMX never responded publicly by name, but the retaliation was embedded in the verses of “Party Up.” Taking to social media, Kurupt’s ex-wife, Gail Gotti, confirmed the long-running rumor, stating that DMX’s hit was a direct response to her then-fiancé’s track. “We all know he was talking about Kurupt,” she said. “At the time, [Kurupt] was mad because allegedly Foxy Brown was running around New York... cheating on him. So, he dropped ‘Callin Out Names’... In response, DMX dropped [‘Party Up’].”

Adding further confirmation, Xzibit told the “Effective Immediately” podcast that he was shocked when he realized what the track really was. “I found out that ‘Party Up’ was the answer to ‘Callin’ Out Names’,” he said, praising DMX for turning beef into a global anthem. “They were fighting over Foxy Brown... We need to do a Hip Hop 101.” Kurupt himself eventually acknowledged that the feud stemmed from emotional vulnerability, telling Bootleg Kev, “We did squash our situation, and [we] became real good friends.”

He continued, “We were good friends, because we’d miss flights just sitting there, chopping it up with each other like, ‘Man, forget that flight. We’ll get a new one.’ Just stayed there all night in the airport, chopping up game. It was great. We’d been great ever since. I’m glad I got to do that before he passed away.”

The lyrics hit harder with context

What once seemed like general battle rap suddenly lands with more weight when understood as a targeted diss. The infamous second verse — “You wack, you twisted, your girl’s a h**, you broke, the kid ain’t yours and everybody know” — reads like a personal attack once placed in the context of Kurupt’s public issues with Foxy Brown. In another line, DMX spit, “I’m tired of weak-ass n**gas whining over p**sy that don’t belong to them,” directly echoing the real-life dynamic.

While the chorus became a chant shouted by fans across clubs and arenas, the verses carried a darker energy. DMX took Swizz’s club-ready production and turned it into a therapy session, unloading his frustrations not just at one person, but at an entire culture of fake toughness and entitlement. His cadences are theatrical, his threats visceral. It’s rage polished into poetry.

The music video and cultural explosion

Shot by Director X, the music video for “Party Up” added cinematic flair to the track’s chaotic energy. Shot at the Frost Bank building on Market Street in Galveston, Texas, the video found DMX caught in the middle of a mistaken identity during a bank robbery. The absurdity of the situation mirrored the song’s unrelenting pace, and by the end, X escaped amid flashing sirens and urban bedlam. The video has long surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

Beyond music video success, the song embedded itself in American sports and pop culture. The Los Angeles Lakers chanted the hook after winning the 2001 NBA Finals. Reportedly, it remains a staple at Philadelphia Eagles home games after touchdowns and is played at Dodger Stadium and T-Mobile Park for home runs. It was even licensed for the video game Tiger Woods PGA Tour

Legacy and Reluctance: “I Didn’t Make It for the Club”

Despite its celebratory framing, DMX was clear that the song was never intended as a party anthem. In a GQ interview, he said, “I didn’t make it for the club. The beat is for the club. I just spit some real s**t to it.” He recalled being pushed to outdo himself after already dropping two albums in one year that both debuted at No. 1. “It took me 13 years to get a f**kin’ record deal,” he said. “You’re gonna get more than a couple of albums out of me.”

Swizz Beatz echoed that sentiment. “Anywhere in the world, language barrier, you name it,” he told KDAY. “When ‘Party Up’ comes on, I’ve never seen it fail, ever.” Even he didn’t expect lines like “Meet me outside” to remain in the final version. Yet that hook became part of the song’s identity, a call-to-action that added both charm and danger.

Ultimately, the track represents everything that made DMX legendary: Vulnerability masked by aggression, truth wrapped in bravado and chaos tamed by structure. It became the unexpected centerpiece of his catalog, not because it softened him, but because it amplified his contradictions. “Party Up” was a warning, a therapy session and a global takeover all in one.