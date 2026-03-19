Image Image Credit Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images and Chad Salvador / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandy Norwood speaks onstage during 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and hyne at Universal Media Group's The 68th Grammy Awards After Party on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Brandy denied being in a relationship with Shyne after he spoke on whether they were romantically involved during a recent “It Is What It Is” interview.

She said their connection in the 1990s was a platonic friendship and questioned why the “untrue narrative” resurfaced.

The singer also addressed Ray J’s social media responses and referenced her soon-to-be-released memoir, “Phases.”

No, Brandy and Shyne never “dated,” according to the singer, despite his recent comments. Taking to social media on Wednesday (March 18), the “Have You Ever” vocalist said she only “had a platonic friendship” with the rapper in the ’90s. In the process, she also used the moment to promote her upcoming book, “Phases: A Memoir.”

“In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated.’ Unequivocally, we did not!” Brandy wrote in an Instagram post alongside the memoir’s cover. She continued, “I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20 years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews.”

For context, during Monday’s (March 16) episode of “It Is What It Is,” Cam’ron asked Shyne, “What happened with Brandy and everything?” Shortly after, he hit Ma$e with a similar question: “So, Ma$e, you was dating Brandy at one time?” The Godfather Buried Alive artist said that for a while, he “had no idea” the former Harlem World rapper was also supposedly seeing her at the time.

He went on to describe Brandy as his “dream person,” adding that he used to watch her on “Moesha” and networks like MTV and BET. “You know, as a dreamer, I’m like, ‘Man, if I ever…’ If she was to know Shyne, I got that. So, when I came up, she was in the crosshairs,” he continued. The Belizean lyricist also noted he didn’t initially know about her connection to Ma$e until one of their mutual friends told him: “He was running that playbook so discreetly, so quietly, [that] I had no idea.” Watch the full clip below.

Elsewhere in her post, Brandy explained that incidents like the one involving Shyne are exactly why she’s publishing her memoir. “People telling their version of my story is why I am releasing my upcoming memoir, ‘Phases.’ It’s time to tell my truth and debunk many of the misnomers that people think they know about my life,” the Grammy-winning musician wrote.

The songstress went on to say, “Additionally, I rarely release statements and typically ignore stories about me in the headlines, even when they’re false. But when I do decide to stand up for myself, I handle things on my own.” She then took a moment to address her brother Ray J’s responses to Cam’ron, Ma$e, and Shyne.

“While I love my brother, Ray J, I don’t condone or support the messages he’s shared on social media and have not asked him to defend me in any form,” her post read. As we’ve come to expect from Brandy, she gracefully cleared the air and guided readers toward her truth in “Phases: A Memoir,” which will be released on March 31 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

While you’re here, see how “It Is What It Is” responded to Ray J’s remarks on Instagram!