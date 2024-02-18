Image Image Credit Derek White / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Brandy Norwood, often revered as "The Vocal Bible," began her remarkable singing career at the tender age of 15 with her self-titled debut album in 1994. Her distinct sound, characterized by intricate vocal runs and a rich, soulful tone, set her apart in the R&B landscape. This debut album not only showcased her vocal mastery but also established her as a formidable force in the music industry, influencing a generation of artists who came after her.

Her contribution to R&B is immeasurable. Brandy's innovative approach to vocal arrangements and harmonies has become a benchmark in the genre. Albums like Never Say Never and Full Moon pushed the boundaries of contemporary R&B, blending elements of pop and Hip Hop with her signature sound. While Brandy has also graced the screen in iconic roles like Moesha Mitchell and Cinderella, it's her musical legacy that continues to resonate, defining her as one of the most influential voices in R&B history. Let’s rank Brandy’s historic albums!

8. Christmas with Brandy

Christmas with Brandy is a festive project showcasing Brandy's signature velvety vocals, bringing warmth to classic holiday tunes. The 2023 album blends soulful renditions of classic carols with contemporary R&B twists, creating a cozy yet fresh holiday soundtrack. Brandy makes each track feel personal and heartfelt, perfect for intimate holiday gatherings. This collection is a testament to Brandy's versatility, seamlessly merging her pop roots with the season’s spirit.

7. Human

Brandy's album, Human, released in 2008, marked a significant chapter in her career, reflecting her personal growth and experiences at the time. The album debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart, showcasing Brandy's resilience and musical evolution. Human features collaborations with notable producers such as Darkchild and Stargate, blending soulful R&B with contemporary production. The lead single "Right Here (Departed)" became a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, highlighting Brandy's ability to connect emotionally through her music.

6. B7

Brandy's 2020 album B7 marked her highly anticipated return after an eight-year hiatus, released under her own label, Brand Nu, Inc., and eOne Music. The introspective lyrics and Brandy's powerful vocal delivery album showcase her constant evolution as an artist. Collaborating with talents like DJ Camper, Hit-Boy, and LaShawn Daniels, Brandy brought a blend of traditional R&B elements and contemporary influences to B7. Thematically, the album dives into themes of self-discovery and personal growth which all Brandy fans can relate to.

5. Two Eleven

Brandy's 2012 album Two Eleven stands out in her discography, not just because of its title, which honors her February 11 birthday. It also marks her impactful comeback to the music world. The album debuted impressively at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with a flawless fusion of contemporary R&B, pop, and soul components. Listeners complimented Brandy's passionate vocal performances and growth in all aspects of this album. The lead single, "Put It Down," featuring Chris Brown, shot to success on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list, indicating Brandy's ability to merge her musical style with current trends.

4. Afrodisiac

Brandy's album Afrodisiac introduced a bold new direction for her sound, blending Hip Hop and electronic influences in 2004. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and included notable collaborations, such as the single "Talk About Our Love" featuring Kanye West. Working with producers like Timbaland, Brandy explored new musical landscapes, which resonated with both fans and critics. Aphrodisiac is often credited for its innovative approach, highlighting Brandy's willingness to experiment and evolve artistically.

3. Full Moon

Released in 2002, Brandy's album Full Moon showcased her growth as an artist and a woman. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The lead single, "What About Us?," also became a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and featured innovative production techniques that influenced the future of R&B. Full Moon was adorned for its intricate vocal arrangements and Brandy's mature, emotive performances. The album was certified platinum, proving that Brandy's impact on the music industry isn’t to be questioned.

2. Brandy

Brandy's self-titled debut album, released in 1994, introduced her to the world and peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's lead single, "I Wanna Be Down," became a major hit, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Brandy's debut also featured the Grammy-nominated track "Baby," which highlighted her as a rising star in R&B. The album was eventually certified 4x platinum, marking an impressive start to her music career.

1. Never Say Never

Released in 1998, Brandy's album Never Say Never catapulted her to new heights of stardom, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's hit single "The Boy Is Mine," a duet with Monica, dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks. Never Say Never showcased Brandy's evolving sound, seamlessly integrating R&B, pop, and Hip Hop influences, and received praise for its production and vocal performances. The album was certified quintuple platinum, establishing Brandy as an R&B powerhouse.