Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, and Wish Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 08, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star during a Los Angeles ceremony attended by peers including Fat Joe, Ice-T and Big Boy.

Speakers highlighted the group’s originality, longevity and continued relevance in Hip Hop over more than three decades.

Members reflected on their journey from limited opportunities to standing together on Hollywood Boulevard as a united collective.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony added another milestone to its legacy on Wednesday (July 8), officially receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame surrounded by friends, peers and fans who have watched the legendary Hip Hop group shape the culture for more than 30 years.

Big Boy hosted the ceremony, while Fat Joe and Ice-T delivered heartfelt speeches celebrating the Cleveland natives' originality, influence and brotherhood. Katt Williams, Lil Eazy-E, Ray J and Ras Kass were also among those in attendance as Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone and Flesh-n-Bone accepted the honor.

Big Boy praised the emcees’ staying power before the crew was welcomed to the stage. "They remain one of the most influential and best-selling Hip Hop groups of all time," the radio personality said. "Matter of fact, man, I love to call these fellas veterans and relevant at the same damn time. I got that from E-40."

Fat Joe used his remarks to look back on the early days of their careers, explaining that the Grammy Award winners embraced him long before he became a household name. "Let me tell you something," he began. "They say I exaggerate. But, what if I tell you, I been to 10 of these, and I never seen people out in the street like they out here for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony right now."

The Bronx rapper credited them for showing him support while they were dominating the charts. "When I first came in the game, we both came in the game… We were signed to the same record label, and these guys went, and they was the Michael Jacksons. They went and sold 30 million records. I sold like two copies,” he said. “They never acted funny with me. They took me on tour with them. They came to my videos. They showed up in my songs."

Joe continued, "All I want to say to you guys is that I'm proud of you. We been friends for over 30 years. You guys look great.”

Ice-T honors Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's originality at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Ice-T echoed those sentiments while applauding the iconic lyricists' longevity and the fact that all five members were able to celebrate the moment together. "Usually, you only see people like this... We only get together during bad times. Let's just applaud the fact that all Bone Thugs are alive, healthy and here," he said before clapping. “You know they say, ‘Gimme my flowers when I can smell them, mothaf**ker.’ You know what I’m saying?”

The rapper-turned-actor also praised "Tha Crossroads" hitmakers' unmistakable style, saying their arrival changed the sound of their genre. He stated, "Our era [of] Hip Hop… you had to be original. You could not sound like anybody else. You couldn’t. You couldn’t even mimic anybody else. When Bone Thugs hit the scene, they were like nothing, nothing we had ever heard. That’s why I gotta tip my hat to them. You know, when you see five cats that can all rap that good, similar. I'm like, ‘What, where these n**gas come from?' Cleveland."

Ice-T added that after Eazy-E introduced Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to the West Coast, "We adopted them as a West Coast group. Am I right?"

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reflect on their journey at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

During the Walk of Fame ceremony, each member briefly addressed the crowd, with Flesh-n-Bone looking back on how far they’ve come. He expressed, "From the trenches to the stars. We been through it all, through the fire and the rain. We came from a place where opportunities were way too limited, so to be here standing with my brothers is something that I don't take for granted."

The artist continued, "All we wanted to do was share a particular sound to inspire the world, and I thank God for giving us another chance to celebrate together."

Layzie Bone kept his remarks centered on their brotherhood and the dream they shared from the very beginning. "All I ever wanted to see was my homeboys successful, man. All I ever wanted in life was for us to prosper," he said before thanking supporters. "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. We are brothers. We are the collective. We are an industry within our motherf**king selves."

The event celebrated more than a star on Hollywood Boulevard. It served as another reminder of the pioneering rappers' enduring influence and the bond that has kept them together through decades of success.