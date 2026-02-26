Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Fat Joe and DJ Khaled attend DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Rewind It 10 has introduced a Men’s Progressive Greyaway Shampoo priced at $14.99 and currently stocked at CVS locations.

The shampoo is designed to gradually reduce gray hair during regular washes and does not include ammonia.

The brand was co-founded by Fat Joe in 2023 to offer simplified at-home hair and beard coloring options for men.

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are proving once again that their partnership goes far beyond music. This time, they’ve stepped into the grooming aisle with a solution for men who aren’t ready to embrace gray hair just yet.

The longtime collaborators have teamed up through Rewind It 10, the men’s hair and beard coloring brand co-founded by Fat Joe, to introduce the Men’s Progressive Greyaway Shampoo, a formula designed to gradually reduce gray hair while restoring a natural, darker tone. Khaled, who serves as the brand’s global ambassador, is front and center for the launch, bringing his signature confidence to the campaign.

“I call this progressive – take your time and rewind the time,” the record producer said in a press release, framing the product as less about instant change and more about reclaiming your look on your own terms.

Unlike traditional dyes that require gloves, timers, and a full routine, the Men’s Progressive Greyaway Shampoo works gradually during regular washes. According to the release, the solution is designed to cleanse while subtly blending away gray strands over time. Formulated with argan oil, chestnut seed extract, and hydrolyzed pea protein, it enhances shine and bolsters overall conditioning, helping hair and beards look healthier and more natural. It also skips harsh ingredients like ammonia, making it an easier, low-maintenance option compared to traditional coloring products.

Fat Joe, who helped build the brand from the ground up, believes the product fills a major gap in the grooming market. “I really believe this shampoo has the potential to disrupt the men’s hair coloring market,” the rapper added. “There’s no other product like this available with our powerful formula.”

The shampoo is already available at CVS and the brand’s website for $14.99, with an Amazon rollout arriving in early March and nationwide availability at Sally Beauty expected this summer.

What is Rewind It 10 and why Fat Joe helped create it

Fat Joe launched Rewind It 10 in late 2023 alongside beauty entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson and her industry veteran husband, Jeff Aronson. The idea was simple: create an easy, at-home hair and beard coloring system specifically designed for men who want results without the hassle or stigma often associated with hair dye.

The brand focuses on practical solutions that fit into everyday routines, allowing users to gradually manage gray hair while maintaining a natural look. With ambassadors like Khaled helping drive awareness, Rewind It 10 is positioning itself as more than just a grooming product — it’s part of a broader shift in how men approach self-care.

And if DJ Khaled and Fat Joe have anything to say about it, gray hair might soon be optional.