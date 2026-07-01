Image Image Credit Amy Graves / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Recording artists Bone Thugs-n-harmony attend Beats Music Launch Party At Belasco Theatre at Belasco Theatre on January 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will receive the 2,851st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category.

The ceremony is scheduled for July 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Big Boy will emcee the event, and Xzibit is set to speak in recognition of the group’s career.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is about to add one of entertainment's highest honors to its legacy.

The pioneering Hip Hop group will receive the 2,851st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category during a ceremony on July 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Big Boy will emcee the event, while Xzibit is set to speak in recognition of the Ohio natives, whose music has influenced generations of artists.

Ahead of the ceremony, the group reflected on what the milestone means after decades in music in a press release, saying, “Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a blessing beyond words. Coming from Cleveland, we never imagined that the music we created would touch so many lives around the world. This honor belongs not only to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, but to our families, our city, our fans, and everyone who believed in us from the beginning.”

The statement continued, “More than three decades later, we’re still here, still creating, and still carrying the legacy forward. We thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for this incredible recognition and dedicate this star to the generations who continue to keep our music alive.”

The honor arrives just days before they launch their latest tour, giving fans another reason to celebrate the group's enduring impact on Hip Hop.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony helped redefine Hip Hop with harmony and rapid-fire flows

Formed in Cleveland in 1991, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony — Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone and Flesh-n-Bone — began as B.O.N.E. Enterpri$e before earning the attention of Eazy-E, who signed the group to Ruthless Records in 1993.

That momentum took off with Creepin on ah Come Up before the release of E. 1999 Eternal, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned fan favorites including “Tha Crossroads,” “1st of tha Month” and “East 1999.” Released as a tribute to Eazy-E after his death, “Tha Crossroads” spent eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Bone Thugs-N-Harmony a Grammy Award. The group followed with another No. 1 album, The Art of War, further solidifying its place in Hip Hop history.

Today, the “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” emcees have sold more than 60 million records worldwide and are widely recognized for bringing greater national attention to Midwestern rap. After 30-plus years, the group's influence continues to echo throughout Hip Hop and R&B, making its upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony a fitting tribute to a legacy that still resonates.