Key Takeaways

A body believed to be 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier was found in a Florida retention pond.

Investigators are reviewing statements from three cousins who were last with Pelletier before he sent his mother a “Mom, help” text and went missing.

Officials await toxicology results to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities in Florida are investigating after a body believed to be that of missing North Carolina teenager Giovanni Pelletier, 18, was discovered in a Florida retention pond.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed the body was located on Friday (Aug. 8), near an Interstate 75 southbound off-ramp in an area previously searched by law enforcement. The remains were found close to where the teen’s backpack had earlier been recovered. Officials said the body was too decomposed for an immediate positive identification, and forensic testing is underway.

Final texts and roadside incident before disappearance

Pelletier, a recent Fuquay-Varina High School graduate, was visiting Florida with his mother and siblings. On Aug. 1, he left with three paternal cousins for an overnight trip to visit other relatives. About 30 minutes later, he sent his mother a text message reading, “Mom, help,” and attempted to call and FaceTime her, as well as contact other relatives.

According to statements provided to officials, the cousins said Pelletier began acting erratically during the drive, allegedly produced a knife, and then fled on foot after they stopped on the roadside.

Later that day, his backpack and mobile phone were found. The body was ultimately discovered by a private investigative group hired by Pelletier’s family.

Ongoing death investigation and forensic testing

In a social media post, his mother, Bridgette Pelletier, expressed her grief and frustration, stating that the discovery was made by the family’s search team rather than law enforcement. She described herself as “living every parent’s worst nightmare” and requested privacy as the family makes final arrangements.

MCSO reported that an autopsy showed no immediate signs of foul play, but toxicology results, expected to take up to six months, will help determine the cause and manner of death. Officials made it clear that the investigation remains active and no suspects or persons of interest have been publicly identified.

Retired FBI Special Agent Frank Brostrom told ABC11 that investigators will likely focus on the timeline of events and the accounts of those last with Pelletier. He noted that authorities may examine why the cousins did not immediately contact police or family when he left the vehicle.

Authorities have examined the vehicle used the night Pelletier disappeared and are continuing to gather evidence as they work to determine what happened in the hours before his death.