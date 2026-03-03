Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Mix engineer Bob Power speaks during GRAMMY Pro Art of the Craft: Sounds of the City on May 19, 2016 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Bob Power, the Grammy-nominated producer and engineer behind A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, and D’Angelo, has died at 74.

Artists including Questlove, Young Guru, and India.Arie shared tributes highlighting his mentorship and influence.

Power’s credits span major Hip Hop and R&B records, including “Electric Relaxation,” Baduizm, and Brown Sugar.

Erykah Badu, Questlove, Young Guru, and countless others are honoring the life and legacy of Bob Power, who passed away at the age of 74. The Grammy-nominated engineer was best known for his work on groundbreaking albums by artists like A Tribe Called Quest, Common, D’Angelo, and many more.

“What a great loss for the music community today. The great engineer, producer, mentor, and friend [Bob Power] has [traveled] on,” Badu wrote on Instagram. She also shared a clip of herself listening to “Next Lifetime,” one of several tracks he contributed to from her acclaimed album Baduizm. The “On & On” artist added, “Love and easy breaths to your loved ones! Our community will forever say your name.”

Questlove honored Power as the “KING of the Low End.” Posting a carousel featuring album covers from the engineer’s expansive career — including Stetsasonic’s On Fire, D’Angelo’s Brown Sugar, and De La Soul Is Dead — he wrote, “At least eight of these artists' entire [careers] was presented to you by Bob Power.”

“Bob was our training wheels for how to present music. I’m so devastated by his passing,” Questlove continued in his tribute. “Thank you for changing all of our lives, Bob.” DJ Jazzy Jeff and De La Soul’s Pos left broken-heart emojis in the comments, while Syleena Johnson reflected on working with Power on her Chapter 1: Love, Pain and Forgiveness album.

“RIP to an absolute legend and the man who I patterned my sound after,” Young Guru wrote beneath a photo of Power. Under Okayplayer’s tribute post, India.Arie also shared a fond memory of the engineer, who contributed to her Grammy-nominated Acoustic Soul. She said, “He’s the first person who told me to always wash my hands before I pick up my guitar lol — RIP, BOB.” See more posts below.

Revisiting Bob Power’s most memorable contributions to Hip Hop and R&B

As many of the artists mentioned above noted, Power’s fingerprints are all over some of Hip Hop and R&B’s most important records. He’s credited on Badu’s “On & On,” A Tribe Called Quest’s “Electric Relaxation,” Common’s “The Light,” and The Roots’ “You Got Me.” Beyond India.Arie’s Acoustic Soul, he also earned a Grammy nomination for his work on Meshell Ndegeocello’s Peace Beyond Passion.

REVOLT sends its deepest condolences to Power’s family, friends, and loved ones.