Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Blxst at the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Blxst announced his self-produced album, Labor of Love, arriving June 12, alongside a new trailer centered on commitment and perseverance.

The Los Angeles artist is hosting a Mother’s Day pop-up at Harun Coffee in Leimert Park, offering free coffee to moms from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

He described the project as a reflection of his current life phase, emphasizing balance between music and family.

As Blxst gears up for the release of his new album, Labor of Love, he is making sure mothers feel appreciated, too. The Hip Hop artist announced Friday (May 8) that the self-produced project will arrive June 12, while also teaming up with Harun Coffee for a Mother’s Day event in Leimert Park.

The gathering, scheduled for Sunday (May 10) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., will offer free coffee to mothers stopping by the Los Angeles cafe. In a promo clip shared online, the “Chosen” hitmaker invited fans to pull up for the occasion themselves. “I wanna give away some free coffee to the mommas out there, that's movin' around. If you a mom yourself or you know a mom, make sure you pull up on Sunday from 12 to 2. Coffee on me. Let's get it,” he said.

Labor of Love marks a more reflective chapter for the South Central Los Angeles native. According to Blxst, the upcoming project focuses on commitment, sacrifice and the balancing act between family life and music. It follows his 2025 EP, unreleased, and his 2024 album, I’ll Always Come Find You.

A trailer released alongside the announcement features scenes of people moving through their daily routines, from workouts in the park to cooking and hairstyling, while the 33-year-old speaks about perseverance and showing up for the people and passions you care about. “Love is more than a feeling. It's actual labor. It's showing up. Showing up wrong. Showing up tired,” he says in the visual. “But for who and whatever you got love for, just make sure you show up committed. 'Cause you ain't gotta be perfect. Just don't quit.” Watch the trailer below.

Blxst says ‘Labor of Love’ reflects his real life

Blxst also described the album as a direct reflection of where he is mentally and emotionally in this chapter of his journey. “This album represents where I am right now in this phase of my life, no characters, no fiction. Everything is authentically me,” he shared in a press release. “The vulnerability, the storyline, the intention, this is all me.”

Labor of Love will also include his latest single “Day After Day” with Big Sad 1900 featuring Lori Perry.

Blxst once explained why he sees himself as a rapper first

Around the release of I’ll Always Come Find You, Blxst opened up about how he views himself creatively during an interview with BET. Even with his smooth melodies and R&B-heavy sound, the artist said rap is still at the core of how he approaches music. “I’m a rap fan at the end of the day,” he explained. “That’s how I got into music. My cadence is rapping, but I'm still doing melodies and things like that.”

He later pointed to a comment he saw online that summed it up best: “He's an R&B rapper.” Honestly, that description still fits perfectly.